BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Josh Harrington 678 (246-244)
Kevin West 649 (266-211)
Andy Watrous 640 (254)
Andy Watrous 626 (242)
Steve Dennis 617 (248)
Al Odom 610 (236)
Rich Carpenter 599 (243-204)
Game
Nick Brown 235
Dylan Holm 232
Billy Patton 226
Drew Malburg 224
Steve Dennis 220
Al Odom 215
Stanley Groner 213
Tom Scott 213
Brian Scarborough 209
Lance Kretschmer 206
Jason Warren 203
Gary Zych 203
Josh Watrous 202
Chad Lambert 201
Dave Watrous 201
John Kaitting 200
Mike Burns 200
WOMEN
Series
Jennifer McDonnell 550 (201)
Debbie Patton 539 (200)
Eleanore Franczak 537 (208-183)
Sherrie Williams 513 (214)
Game
Cydnee Faul 185
Carrie Sayre 184
Stacy Maza 183
