bowl pic

BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN

Series

Josh Harrington 678 (246-244)

Kevin West 649 (266-211)

Andy Watrous 640 (254)

Andy Watrous 626 (242)

Steve Dennis 617 (248)

Al Odom 610 (236)

Rich Carpenter 599 (243-204)

Game

Nick Brown 235

Dylan Holm 232

Billy Patton 226

Drew Malburg 224

Steve Dennis 220

Al Odom 215

Stanley Groner 213

Tom Scott 213

Brian Scarborough 209

Lance Kretschmer 206

Jason Warren 203

Gary Zych 203

Josh Watrous 202

Chad Lambert 201

Dave Watrous 201

John Kaitting 200

Mike Burns 200

WOMEN

Series

Jennifer McDonnell 550 (201)

Debbie Patton 539 (200)

Eleanore Franczak 537 (208-183)

Sherrie Williams 513 (214)

Game

Cydnee Faul 185

Carrie Sayre 184

Stacy Maza 183

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you