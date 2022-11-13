TRAVERSE CITY — Hell hath no fury like St. Francis scorned.
Traverse City St. Francis dominated Ithaca 63-0 in Saturday’s Division 7 regional championship game at Thirlby Field, beating the storied Yellowjacket program for the first time.
“Dominated” might not even be a strong enough word.
No. 1-ranked TC St. Francis (12-0) blitzed No. 3 Ithaca (10-2) in the first quarter, racking up 302 yards of total offense to the Jackets’ 38 and led 28-0. That swelled to a 488-64 yardage advantage and 56-0 lead by halftime and ended up 530-98 with the super mercy rule in effect the entire second half.
“I was not expecting this,” said Gladiator running back Garrett Hathaway, who scored four touchdowns. “I watched the film during the week and I had confidence coming into the game. I knew with our game plan we could handle them. We just had to do our jobs. But this is great to come out with a big win like this and headed into next week against a good New Lothrop team.”
The Gladiators move on to Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal in Clare against New Lothrop, the team that defeated TCSF 42-35 in the 2020 state championship game.
The 63 points are the most ever scored against Ithaca.
The Thirlby Field scoreboard didn’t turn off until 4:44 p.m., displaying the 63-0 score long after the game officially end and even longer after the contest was figuratively put away. Players from both teams started the midfield handshake line with almost 30 seconds left on the clock.
“This is huge for our team and for our school in general,” right tackle Devin Town said. “We’ve never beaten Ithaca. We knew we were 0-2 against them all time. Well, now we’re 1-2.”
St. Francis and Ithaca had only met twice before, with the Yellowjackets winning in the 2015 and 2017 state semifinals.
“We knew we were 0-2 coming into this,” Hathaway said. “My brothers lost to them, so I had to get a win today.”
Workers plowed the field Saturday morning, with small piles of snow left by the fences. Then it was St. Francis’ turn to plow starting at 1 p.m., with the Gladiators’ offensive line creating huge lanes for the team’s runners.
St. Francis’ backfield committee of Hathaway, Wyatt Nausadis, Joey Donahue, Burke Flowers and Jack Prichard ran 28 times Saturday, with 15 of those runs going for seven or more yards. The Gladiator line exploded off the ball, frequently creating a wall several yards downfield from the original line of scrimmage, giving the runners plenty of time to decide where to go.
“We’ve known we could do this all year,” Town said. “It just feels great. We had a really good week of practice and it feels good to put it all together and show it on Saturday. ... Benzie improved a lot from the last time we played them and they definitely helped us improve.”
Hathaway had a career day, running eight times for 167 yards and scoring a career-high four touchdowns.
Hathaway doesn’t have a nickname — even though people in the press box were calling him “Beast” during the game — with players simply calling him “Hath.”
“He’s just kind of that way,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “He’s a very workmanlike guy. He’s worked his rear end off to transform his body and then you see the results out here today. Joey loves to block for him.”
Hathaway showed off just about everything you want to see in a running back — all in the first quarter. He pushed a pile of Yellowjacket players at least 5 yards during an 11-yard run in the first drive, raced away from the entire defense on a 76-yard TD run and caught a 12-yard TD pass.
The 302 yards of total offense in the first quarter is only 8 yards shy of what the Glads put up the entire game two weeks ago in a 59-8 shellacking of L’Anse.
Donahue opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run 2:21 into the game, and Hathaway made it 13-0 (the extra point was blocked) on a 76-yard TD run that followed a 69-yard Nausadis TD run negated by a holding call.
Donahue scored on a 34-yard TD run and Hathaway caught a 12-yard screen pass TD from Nausadis for a 28-0 lead with 2:04 still left in the first quarter.
“I wasn’t expecting it to balloon as fast as it did,” Sellers said. “But based on the practice week we had, I expected us to be very dialed in.”
Ithaca’s Ethan Hall, who came into the game with 943 receiving yards, was limited to two catches for 12 yards in the first half, with Nausadis blanketing him much of the time.
In less than a four-minute span in the second quarter, the Glads added a 37-yard Nausadis TD run (set up by a John Hagelstein interception), a 45-yard Hathaway touchdown run and a 9-yard Hathaway score as he spun out of an Ithaca lineman’s grasp to lead 49-0 with 3:26 before the half. Donahue added a 9-yard TD run with 15 seconds left for a 56-0 lead, enacting the super mercy rule to start the second half. Ty Martinchek made six extra points, Ithaca blocked one and Nausadis threw a conversion pass to Hagelstein.
Sophomore Tyler Kadlec added a 1-yard TD run with under two minutes left, with freshman Sam Wildfong hitting the extra point.
“Our heads were focused all week and I knew this team is probably one of the better teams we will face all year,” said Nausadis, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 87 yards. “We didn’t want that to intimidate us and we knew we had to have a better game than we did last week. We came out and did just that.”
Donahue racked up 97 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, Flowers raced for 41 yards on four totes, Nausadis ran six times for 62 yards and Prichard added 46 yards on four attempts.
The Gladiator defensive line made life difficult for Ithaca star quarterback Bronson Bupp, who came into the game with almost 2,900 total yards and 46 touchdowns but was held in check virtually all game.
St. Francis got a little bit of a head start on scouting New Lothrop by happenstance because that’s who Jackson Lumen Christi opened with, a week before the Gladiators and Titans met up.
“That’s forever ago as far as what they’re doing,” Sellers said. “But they do what they do, and they do it well because they’re playing in the state semifinal. I’m sure that loss two years ago will be a motivating factor for a lot of our kids.”
