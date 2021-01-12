BEAR LAKE — The Bear Lake athletic community has been used to Karen Leinaar always being there when she was needed.
Leinaar led the Lakers athletic program as its athletic director the past 10 years. Leinaar announced her retirement from the position Monday. She’ll remain on the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council and will continue her duties as the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Executive Director.
“It’s time to bring in some new blood and some new ideas,” Leinaar said. “I love the kids, the coaches and it’s all been really good but sometimes you have to say enough before other people are asking you to get out of there.“
Leinaar also served in athletics at Delton Kellogg for 19 years before moving to northern Michigan to serve as AD at Gaylord (1999-2002), Benzie Central (2002-10) and Bear Lake (2010-2021).
Leinaar informed the Bear Lake administration she would be stepping down last February and began the transition by mentoring her replacement.
Ty Schafer, a 25-year-old Siena Heights graduate, has been working under Leinaar for over a year and was tabbed as her replacement to lead the Lakers into the future Monday.
“I’m not sure there’s anyone that could have better prepared me for moving into this job,” Schafer said. “She has so many years of experience, so I am just very grateful and excited to start.”
Schafer earned his degree in sports management from Siena Heights in 2018 after playing college baseball for four years. He found a home in Bear Lake and was tabbed as Leinaar’s replacement about a year ago when she told the school board she would be retiring following the end of this fall semester.
Leinaar said she will remain on the MHSAA Representative Council through December and plans to remain the Executive Director of the MIAAA as long as they will allow her.
“It’s been almost 40 years and I look back and I think where did those 40 years go?” Leinaar said. “You never know whose life you’re going to touch or the difference you made for someone.”
The transition has been happening for a year and Schafer feels he is ready to lead Bear Lake into the future. He said the time under Leinaar was crucial as he already has established relationships with the coaches and parents of the community as well as the league.
“She left us in a good spot and I am hoping to keep it there,” Schafer said. “She’s always going to be in my back pocket and I plan on staying in close contact with her. She is now a good friend.”
The transition becomes official Friday and Leinaar also remains the West Michigan D League’s secretary.