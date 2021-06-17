EAST LANSING — The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators don’t know when to get nervous, according to head coach Tom Passinault.
That’s probably a good thing considering the Division 3 baseball state semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing produced a pressure cooker needing heroics all over the diamond.
St. Francis thrived in the championship atmosphere Thursday and topped Richmond 5-4 at Michigan State University, booking a spot in the D3 finals for the first time since 2017.
“We’re really not supposed to be here, but nobody told our kids,” Passinault said. “So we are just going to keep playing until somebody tells us to go home. That’s our attitude. It’s like they are playing Backyard Baseball on the Xbox last night, they are out there having fun.”
What's fun for some is nerve-racking for others. The Glads jolted to a 4-0 lead after two innings, dispelling the Blue Devils’ starting pitcher with ease as they looked to take control of the semifinal. The game looked in hand up 4-1 until the fourth inning when starting pitcher Charlie Peterson walked the first two batters and an error loaded the bases with no outs.
The Blue Devils had three chances to plate a run and possibly take the lead, but Peterson struck out the side and walked to the dugout with a smile on his face.
“Charlie is such a clutch player, that is just what he does,” Glads catcher Aidan Schmuckal said. “He likes to joke about how he likes to get in those situations to try and make it a game, which is not how I like to play but some guys like to do so.”
Schmuckal didn’t like the pressure on defense but he showed up when it counted on offense for TCSF. Schmuckal led off the game by drawing a walk and scored two batters later on a Cody Richards RBI single, making it 1-0. The senior catcher came back in the second inning to smack a two-run double down the first-base line to give the Glads a 4-0 lead.
Passinault said Peterson and Schmuckal’s experience as two-sport athletes who played at Ford Field in the football state championship helped play a part in why they each showed up when it mattered most.
The Blue Devils rallied back in the fifth to score three runs before Peterson reached the max pitch count and Jack Hitchens entered the game to shut them down. Richmond tied the game 4-4 after the top of the fifth, but the first batter in the bottom of the frame scored for TCSF to regain a 5-4 lead.
Richmond coach Scott Evans knew it was going to be a battle with the scrappy Gladiators, but felt his team was at a disadvantage from the first pitch.
“It was like a full-court press in basketball from the get-go,” Scott said. “They came out on fire … that’s how baseball goes, sometimes it's your day and sometimes it’s not your day."
Richards led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and scored what would be the game-winning run two batters later on an error. Hitchens pitched two innings of quick baseball, recording six outs in six batters and closing the door for St. Francis.
“We just find a way to win,” Peterson said. “It’s just the way this group is, we don’t know how to give up.”
Passinault was reminded of the Glads’ last trip to the state finals in 2017 and said this group is different than the one that had three college-bound pitchers in its rotation five years ago. Peterson’s older brothers Casey and Cooper were on that team and he notices that this group may possess something special and are looking to prove they are better than all the teams ranked above them all season long.
“I remember watching that team growing up and to seeing my brothers go out and kill everyone they played, but it just there's something different about this group,” Peterson said. “You can't really quantify it, but there's just a quality that we have. You're always going to see our best.”
Schmuckal and Josh Groves each tallied two doubles, with Groves adding an RBI to Schmuckal’s two. Richards was the only other Gladiator with two hits. Peterson struck out eight and Hitchens two while combining to allow only five hits. The Glads overcame five fielding errors to earn the win over Richmond, something Passinault said they need to shore up before Saturday.
“We know that Buchanan and Liggett are both cream of the crop type teams and we will have to play better defensively than we did today,” Passinault said. “But we don’t have to beat them nine out of 10 times, we just got to beat them once.”
The Gladiators play University Liggett at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in East Lansing for a shot at the Division 3 crown. Liggett beat Buchanan 2-0 Thursday evening.