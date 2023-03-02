ACME — The 2023 regional championship trophy doesn’t have the nameplate on it yet, but that’ll be added soon enough.
Last year’s version shares 15 names with this incarnation, the first in the Reps’ 23-year history to go win back-to-back regionals.
Before the nameplate gets ordered, the Reps are targeting more hardware after winning Wednesday’s Division 3 hockey regional championship at Centre Ice Arena in Acme with a 7-1 win over Cadillac.
“It’s special that you’re the first one,” said Reps first-line center Grant Lucas, who had two goals and an assist in the victory. “It’s just so exciting. We have to keep going all the way to Plymouth and win states.”
The No. 7-ranked Reps (19-6-2) advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal at Ewigleben Arena at Ferris State University, facing East Grand Rapids (13-11-2) at 1 p.m. The Pioneers upset No. 6-ranked Grand Rapids Catholic Central 4-2 Wednesday night.
The Reps didn’t get on the scoreboard until 6:19 left in the first period, after Cadillac’s defense blocked numerous shots.
Junior Ethan Coleman put the Reps on the board with a breakaway goal, which was followed less than three minutes later by freshman defenseman Ben Newman’s second goal of the season, assisted by Coleman and Lucas.
“We kind of came out slow a little bit,” Reps head coach Mike Matteucci said. “Ethan Coleman, he is a leader on the team. He doesn’t wear a letter, but the kid works hard all the time. He had a great shift. It was a good example for everybody else, and then Ethan ends up scoring the next shift.”
In the second period, the Reps poured on three more goals, with Lucas striking off Ryan Lannen and Campbell Holland assists, senior Riley Pierce scoring off assists by Tyeson Griffore and Drew Hardy, and Lucas netting his second of the night off a Coleman set up. Lucas also had an apparent short-handed goal waived off after hitting the crossbar.
“When Colesy buried that goal, it really got us fired up,” Lucas said. “We took it to them from there.”
The Reps looked like they’d get a mercy win, tacking on third-period goals by Lars Millar (assisted by Ethan Egelski) and Tyeson Griffore (assisted by Nick Dashner and Pierce).
The Reps received points from every line and all three defense pairings.
“Zander Griffore, the kid’s a workhorse,” Matteucci said. “Really proud of him. He’s a sophomore this year, played like a senior. It’s good to see kids step up and get everybody going like that.”
The Reps’ top three centers of Lucas, Zander Griffore and Millar kept the pressure on Cadillac all evening.
“Ethan Coleman, that whole Griffore line, all of them,” Lucas said. “It’s really everyone. You can’t pick one individual. It’s just team play.”
Cadillac (13-13-1) ended the Reps’ shutout bid with 2:56 left as Gabe Outman scored off a Henry Schmittdiel assist. Reps goalie Garrett Hathaway finished with six saves, while the Vikings’ Dylan Quartz faced 31 shots and recorded 24 saves.
“We knew they were going to be a real physical team,” Coleman said. “We just knew we had to accept that they were going to do it and just fight through everything they had. You always knew that they weren’t going to stop — because that’s just how they are.”
