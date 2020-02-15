PETOSKEY — The Bay Reps came home with hardware.
The Bay Reps won 5-1 against Petoskey in the championship game of the Northern Michigan Hockey League tournament Saturday afternoon.
After a scoreless first period, Derek Hebner scored the first points of the game two minutes into the second period. Hebner was assisted by Kolton Horn and Nick Aown.
The Reps shutout the Northmen after Hebner’s goal.
Quentin Derwin opened up scoring for the Reps with 8:18 to go in the second, and Andrew Bankey scored on a power play less than a minute later to put the Reps up 2-1.
Drew Handy opened scored another power play goal to go up 3-1 early in the third period, and Kaleb Miller sealed the win with a pair of goals to end the game.
Ben Polomsky tallied three assists. Judd Lawson made 25 saves, 13 in the third period.
The Bay Reps (18-4-1) close out their season hosting Sault Ste. Marie for the first of a two-game series Friday at 7.
Saginaw Heritage 7
TC West 4
TCW (15-9-1, 7-3): Josh Reece 2 goals, Erich Springstead 2 goals.
