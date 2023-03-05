BIG RAPIDS — The Traverse City Bay Reps will have to wait another year to get a taste of the Division 3 Frozen Four.
The No.7-ranked Reps came up short in the D3 state quarterfinals against East Grand Rapids, falling 3-1 on Saturday at the Ewigleben Arena at Ferris State University.
The Pioneers scored first with a power-play goal in the early minutes of the first period, but Reps’ senior goaltender Garrett Hathaway laid his heart on the ice for his teammates the whole game to give them a chance to survive and advance.
“(Garrett) made the big saves when we needed it, and he kept the game within reach for us,” Bay Reps head coach Mike Matteucci said. “We were one shot away from being back in the game, but Garrett deserves a lot of credit.”
Hathaway ended his final game with 25 saves, giving him 266 career saves. And Matteucci didn’t hold back on what Hathaway has meant to the Reps.
“When he came as a freshman, he was a little kid,” Matteucci said with a laugh. “It’s weird to say that, but he wasn’t big, and his voice hadn’t changed. But he’s always been the type of kid who will engage in a conversation with you and work hard. His parents did a great job of raising him the right way.”
With Hathaway keeping the game within reach, junior Ethan Coleman put the Reps on the board at the five-minute mark of the second period with a power-play goal, assisted by senior Drew Hardy.
With the game tied for most of the second period, the Pioneers once again took advantage of a Reps penalty and scored a power-play goal to go up 2-1. And even though the Reps continued to fight, nothing was going in.
The Reps were shut out the rest of the way, and the miracle on ice was over after the Pioneers slammed the door with a goal in the final seconds of the third.
Matteucci noted the Pioneers were the best team the Reps faced all season.
“It wasn’t much of a drop off from their first line to their second,” Matteucci said. “They passed and moved well, which reminded me of a team we played earlier in the year. Their regular season record doesn’t show it, but that is a good team that is three lines deep.”
After back-to-back losses in the state quarterfinals, Matteucci said this year feels different.
“It’s a different feeling this year because we were up two goals last year,” Matteucci said. “This year is a bit different because that team came out and played hard right away. We had to stay with them and kept applying pressure.
“We had some kids step up and keep us in the game, which I thought they played well,” he added.
The Reps (19-7-2) ended their 2022-23 season by being ranked top 10 in Division 3 along with a regional title, but they will be saying goodbye to a dozen seniors.
“I told the kids after the game, and I know all the coaches feel the same way, that it’s so much fun coming to the rink every day,” Matteucci said on recapping the season. “The coaches don’t get to play, but hanging out in the locker room is the next best thing. Seeing the kids progress is an awesome feeling.”
The perennial contender Reps now look ahead to their 2023-24 campaign with eyes on going further.
