TRAVERSE CITY — Bay City Western introduced Traverse City West to the Saginaw Valley Conference on Friday by shutting the Titans out at Thirlby Field.
As close as it looked in the first half — with the Bay City Western only up 7-0 after forcing the second of three turnovers — BCW (2-1, 1-0) gave the Titans a taste of conference play with a 21-0 win after scoring 14 points in the second half.
“We’re in the SVL, right? Nothing gonna sit well with me or our kids,” Titans head coach Greg Vaughan said of getting shutout. “We’re gonna get back at it. We see a crossover opponent from the other side of the SVL. They are going to be fired up to welcome us to their side, and hopefully we’ll be a little bit more consistent.”
Throughout the game, the Titans (1-2) had only two third-down completions, fumbled the ball three times — two in the first half — and let Bay City Western run all over them. TC West allowed 159 rushing yards in the first half, and BCW finished with 330 yards on the ground.
A big component of those yards came from Bay City Western quarterback Aiden Roberson and running back Braylin Olgac. Roberson and Olgac had 208 rushing yards combined, with Robertson mustering all three BCW touchdowns.
Before going up 14-0 in the third, Bay City Western was at the Titans’ 22-yard line. After coming out of a timeout, Olgac looked at the TC West student section and encouraged them to get louder — as the students got louder, Robertson ran it in for a 22-yard touchdown which silenced the crowd.
Robertson also ran an 88-yard touchdown in the first quarter after the defense forced a fumble in the end zone.
“We didn’t play well, and that’s the reality of it. I told the kids after the game, you got to figure out what you want to believe in going forward,” Vaughan said. “We got good players and got kids that care, that show effort. We had big plays, and for multiple different reasons, those plays didn’t happen.”
Over the past three games, Vaughan has stuck with junior Isaac Kelsey at quarterback. In the Titans’ loss last week against Grand Haven (1-2, 0-1), Kelsey threw for 147 yards but was picked off twice. On Friday, Kelsey threw for 64 yards with no interceptions and rushed for 83 yards.
“He is an incredible athlete. When you’re a young quarterback and you’re an athlete, you can make things happen with your feet that you can’t at varsity level because the kids are faster, bigger and stronger,” Vaughan said. “They’re older, and he’s only a junior. That’s something he and I talked about, and he’s continued to improve and get better — understanding that you can’t just run around.”
Vaughan said the West offensive line needs to improve.
The Titans’ o-line is still young after graduating a good portion last season. Vaughan understands building chemistry takes time because in-game experience is needed.
“We know an o-line doesn’t have time to grow up. They just have to grow up. That’s varsity high school football,” Vaughan said. “Linemen don’t get a chance to groove into it. They have to get going. They are grinding. We got to keep figuring out a few things.”
Kelsey is quick with his feet, and the o-line allowed just one sack for a loss of 12-yards. Kelsey was under pressure from the first snap, but he kept fighting and kept giving his team chances.
“I don’t think our kids let off the gas from opening whistle to the end. If you got kids willing to run through that wall, even down 21, not putting their head down and doing those things, you got a chance,” Vaughan said.
The Titans get a chance to improve over the week before facing another Saginaw Valley opponent in Grand Blanc next Friday for a 5 p.m. kickoff back at Thirlby.
