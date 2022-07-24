TRAVERSE CITY — The Record-Eagle All-Star Basketball Summer Classic began with a bang on Wednesday with girls basketball playing wire to wire until the end after a slow first half for the Americans.
The Americans had a chance in the final minutes, — after being down 16 at the half — to complete a comeback, but Taylor Petrosky made sure that didn’t happen. The Charlevoix senior, who was awarded MVP honors, helped her team win 50-46 after some strong defense at the end.
“It feels pretty good, pretty awesome because I haven’t played as much over the past few months as I did for the past six years of my life,” Petrosky said of winning the MVP. “It’s fun to know that even with time off, I’m still able to come out and play like I used to.”
Petrosky finished the game with 11 points while collecting five rebounds. The Charlevoix senior ended her senior season with an average of 18 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, but she is calling it a career as she is off to medical school.
The outcome certainly doesn’t reflect the fight the Americans put in the second half, a comeback effort led by Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford. Bradford finished the game with a double-double, collecting 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
In the first half, the Americans couldn’t get any buckets to fall. Even for Bradford, it was a struggle.
“You know, if we would have hit a couple of shots way back earlier, we missed so many. I told them just keep on chipping away, each quarter we get a little bit closer,” said Glen Lake head coach and Americans coach Jason Bradford.
By halftime, the Nationals had a commanding 33-17 lead, but Grace’s struggles didn’t continue as she played most of the second half.
“We just had to go out there and execute. We knew they were going to make a run because they are competitors like us,” said Bellaire coach Brad Fischer. “And I am glad it got tight at the end. We need a little bit of drama right?”
Kennedy Johnson (Johannesburg-Lewiston) had a big presence at the free-throw line all game for the Americans, which helped them inch closer. At times, Jason Bradford had her camping in the paint in case something opened up.
The Americans made 10 free throws compared to the Nationals’ eight. The Americans did what they could to close out the paint; but in all second half, the Americans were able to have their way until the final seconds.
As the game finished, so did the coach and daughter duos. Jason got to coach Grace one last time.
“You know, all the way through the last four years have gone way too fast. Just one more time to coach and even Jessica [Robbins] her teammate and my niece for one last time,” Bradford said. “So I mean, it was special.”
For the players, being invited to participate in the Record-Eagle Summer Classic was a true honor. Petrosky even noted she didn’t believe it at first when she was told she was invited.
“Like I told the girls, it’s nice to be recognized and [have] one more chance to play. The cool thing is, they’re playing with players that they went head to head with, and sometimes they are sitting on the bench together,” Fischer said. “Even Tara Townsend commented that she is glad to be coached by me and she’s excited for this. That’s what it’s all about.”
