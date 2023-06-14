ROCKFORD — The Traverse City Pit Spitters avoided their first shutout of the season, but they could not avoid their fourth loss of the 2023 campaign.
The Pit Spitters’ offense, which came into Tuesday’s road contest against Rockford averaging nearly seven runs per game, was held in check to the tune of just two hits and no runs through eight innings. The Pit Spitters loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with one out but managed to push across only one run in a 2-1 loss.
The loss snapped Traverse City’s five-game win streak and dropped the Spitters’ overall record to 12-4.
Brendan Summerhill doubled with one out in the top of the ninth and then came around to score on a single three batters later by his brother, Colin Summerhill. Glenn Miller, who represented the tying run, was hung out to dry at third base and was tagged out for the second out. Mitch Powers then got Cole Prout to strike out swinging to end the game.
The Rivets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a single from Braden Duhon, and that was enough to carry Rockford across the finish line. Anthony Ramirez took the loss in relief. Ethan Foley got a no-decision for the Spitters.
The Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium for a home game against Battle Creek on Thursday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
with Jayden Dentler on the mound.
