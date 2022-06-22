TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a good chance that many a Pit Spitter’s proverbial dogs were barking after running around the bases so many times.
That only seems appropriate given that Tuesday was Bark in the Park Night at Turtle Creek Stadium and dozens of furry four-legged friends and their two-legged companions enjoyed a 15-9 victory in Northwoods League action.
The offensive explosion was more than welcome for a team that just snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win Monday and was in sore need of a comfortable victory. The clutch hits were also a good sign for the Spitters, who have struggled to come up with big hits with men on base and runners in scoring position so far this season.
The Spitters (10-13) had built a notorious reputation for stranding runners on base so far in 2022. Granted, they did leave eight men on in the win Tuesday, but the bats were potent enough to drive across 15 runs while taking advantage of four Growler miscues in the field.
The offense got started in the bottom of the second inning when Alec Atkinson drove in two with a double to center field, knotting the ballgame at 2-2. Kalamazoo jumped back on top 4-2 in the top of the third on a two-run jack from Edgardo Villegas.
But the Pit Spitters would quickly erase that deficit and turn it into a five-run lead in the bottom of the frame.
Back-to-back singles after a Trey Truitt leadoff walk brought Truitt in from second to start the offense’s wheels. The Spitters took advantage of back-to-back errors to score two more before Hunter Tabb singled on an 0-2 pitch with the bases loaded that eventually brought in all three on a throwing error.
Truitt, in his second plate appearance of the inning, singled home Tabb to score the seventh and final run of the inning.
The Pit Spitters wanted more in their half of the fifth, this time plating half a dozen to build a 15-4 lead.
Marshall Toole, Christian Beal and Jake Smallwood started the inning with singles to score the first run. Sam Tackett walked to load the bases, and then Camden Traficante drove in Beal with a single to centerfield. Tabb doubled to bring in two more, and Ariel Garcia singled to drive home Traficante and Tabb.
Kalamazoo tried to mount a comeback, scoring three in the seventh and two in the ninth, but the lead was too much for the Growlers to overcome.
Mason Patel picked up the win on the mound. The starter went five innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and a walk. The victory was the first of the season for Patel, the 6-1 righty from Georgia State University.
The Pit Spitters remain in fifth place in the Great Lakes East Division, trailing the Growlers and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, who are tied for first place at 12-10.
Traverse City and Kalamazoo get back in action Wednesday when they square off against each other at LMCU Ballpark — the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps — in Comstock Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
