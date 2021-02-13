BUCKLEY — Manton wasted no time when it traveled to Buckley Saturday, showing the Rangers' full-court press is no joke.
The Rangers boys basketball team laid the press on heavy in the first quarter and used it to gain a 28-7 lead that would lead to a 66-39 victory over the Bears.
Manton (3-0) saw 10 first-quarter points from Kaleb Moore and six from Lucas McKernan, sparking the undefeated Rangers to a 37-21 halftime lead. McKernan didn't stop there as he added 12 more points to end with 18 and lead Manton. Moore finished with 14.
Luke Puffer came off the bench to add 15 points for the Rangers.
Shelby Cade led Buckley (2-1) on the stat sheet for the first time this season, netting 11 points with two 3-pointers. Big scorers Jackson Kulawiak and Kyle Kaczanowski were held to 10 points combined.
Ty Breithaupt netted eight points and Jeremiah Pasbjerg seven for Buckley.
Manton travels to Lake City Wednesday while Buckley has another short turnaround and travels Monday to Frankfort.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Escanaba 53
TC Central 42
TC Central (1-1): George Goldkuhle 10 points; Josh Burnham 7 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.
Petoskey 76
Boyne City 69
Petoskey (3-0): JJ Marshall 27 points.
Boyne City (1-2): Aidan Brehm 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Jack Neer 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals; Mason Wilcox 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Alex Calcaterra 9 points, 4 rebounds; Nic Santina 7 points; Gavin Hewitt 5 points, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Northmen travel Tuesday to TC Central; Boyne hosts Grayling, Tuesday.
Charlevoix 58
Glen Lake 48
Charlevoix (3-0): Evan Solomon 26 points; Jacob Mueller 12 points, 8 rebounds, dunk; Caleb Stuck 8 rebounds, 5 steals.
Glen Lake (1-1): Finn Hogan 14 points; Connor Ciolek 12 points; Jackson Ciolek 11 points.
Leland 60
Mesick 38
Leland (2-0): Gavin Miller 31 points, 11 rebounds; JJ Popp 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
Mesick (2-1): Carter Simmer 10 points.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Kingsley, Tuesday 7:30; Mesick travels Wednesday to Mason County Eastern.
TC Christian 61
Suttons Bay 47
Suttons Bay (1-2): Hugh Periard 14 points; Kendrick DeFoe 7 points; Michael Wittman 7 points; Sean Wilson 7 points.
TC Christian (3-0): Elijah Mleko 25 points (17 first-quarter points), seven 3-pointers; Brock Broderick 17 points; Nathan Hresko 7 points; Cole Wierda 5 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Onekama, Tuesday 5:30 p.m; TC Christian travels to Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 61
Lake Leelanau SM 53
Elk Rapids (2-1): Preston Ball 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Mason Travis 13 points, 4 rebounds; Jack Spencer 12 points, 3 rebounds.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-1): Dylan Barnowski 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 12 points; Shawn Bramer 24 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosts TC Christian, Wednesday 6:30; Elk Rapids hosts Kalkaska, Tuesday.
TC Central JV 49
Escanaba JV 47
TCC JV (2-0): Brayden Halliday 23 points.
Escanaba Frosh 51
TC Central Frosh 41
TCC Frosh (1-1): E.J Maitland 12 points; Anderson Farmer 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GT Academy 53
North Bay 52
Grand Traverse Academy (2-0): Kiera Marcero 16 points, four 3-pointers; Melissa Hatch 14 points; Katelynn Dix 11 points.
North Bay (0-3): Sophia Anderson 17 points; Haylee Kohler 10 points.
UP NEXT: GT Academy hosts Charlton Heston, Friday 6 p.m.
Petoskey 31
Boyne City 30
Petoskey (2-1): Ellie Pollion game-winning 3-pointer with 8 seconds left.
Boyne City (0-3): Jaelyn Jarema 9 points; Grace Dawson 9 points; Ally Herrick 5 points; Jordan Noble 5 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Grayling, Tuesday.
Leland 42
Mesick 32
Leland (2-0): Olivia Lowe 26 points, 24 rebounds, 8 steals; Tatum Kareck 4 points, 5 steals, 4 assists; Maeve Sweeney 7 rebounds.
Mesick (1-2): Lexy abraham 14 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at Kingsley, Tuesday' Mesick at Marion, Thursday.