PREP BASEBALL

REGIONALS

DIVISION 1 at MT. PLEASANT

Wednesday, June 8

Traverse City Central v. Midland at Saginaw Heritage, 4 p.m.

Husdonville v. Mattawan at Portage Northern, 4 p.m.

Grandville v. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at Jenison, 4:30 p.m.

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer v. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Cedar Springs, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 at Mt. Pleasant (Regional Finals)

TC Central-Midland winner v. Hudsonville-Mattawan winner, 10 a.m.

Grandville-Forest Hills Central winner v. Reeths-Puffer-Forest Hills Northern winner, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state semifinals

DIVISION 2 at CLARE

Wednesday, June 8

Cheboygan at Petoskey, 5 p.m.

Allendale v. Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Ionia, 5 p.m.

Fruitport v. Howard City Tri County at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Clare v. Bay City John Glenn at Gladwin, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 at Clare (Regional Finals)

Cheboygan-Petoskey winner v. Allendale-Forest Hills Eastern winner, 10 a.m.

Fruitport-Tri County winner v. Clare-Bay City winner, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Wednesday, June 8

Houghton at Gladstone, 4 p.m.

Beaverton at Standish-Sterling, 4 p.m.

Leroy Pine River v. Reed City at Mason County Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 at Harbor Springs (Regional Finals)

Houghton-Gladston winner v. Beaverton-Standish-Sterling winner, 10 a.m.

Pine River-Reed City winner v. Boyne City-TC St. Francis winner, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 4 at MIDLAND DOW

Wednesday, June 8

Bear Lake v. Beal City at Frankfort, 4:30 p.m.

Fowler v. Breckenridge at Merrill, 4:30 p.m.

Portland St. Patrick at Dansville, 4:30 p.m.

White Cloud v. Muskegon Catholic Central at Holton, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)

Bear Lake-Beal City winner v. Fowler-Breckenridge winner, 10 a.m.

St. Patrick-Dansville winner v. White Cloud-Muskegon Catholic winner, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 4 at RUDYARD

Wednesday, June 8

Painesdale Jeffers v. Norway at Ironwood, 4 p.m.

Johannesburg-Lewiston v. Alcona at Whittemore-Prescott, 4 p.m.

Gaylord St. Mary at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.

Rudyard at Inland Lakes at Pellston, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)

Painsedale Jeffers-Norway winner v. Joburg-Alcona winner, 10 a.m.

Gaylord St. Mary-Glen Lake winner v. Rudyard-Inland Lakes winner, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state quarterfinals

