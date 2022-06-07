PREP BASEBALL
REGIONALS
DIVISION 1 at MT. PLEASANT
Wednesday, June 8
Traverse City Central v. Midland at Saginaw Heritage, 4 p.m.
Husdonville v. Mattawan at Portage Northern, 4 p.m.
Grandville v. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at Jenison, 4:30 p.m.
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer v. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Cedar Springs, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 11 at Mt. Pleasant (Regional Finals)
TC Central-Midland winner v. Hudsonville-Mattawan winner, 10 a.m.
Grandville-Forest Hills Central winner v. Reeths-Puffer-Forest Hills Northern winner, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state semifinals
DIVISION 2 at CLARE
Wednesday, June 8
Cheboygan at Petoskey, 5 p.m.
Allendale v. Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Ionia, 5 p.m.
Fruitport v. Howard City Tri County at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Clare v. Bay City John Glenn at Gladwin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11 at Clare (Regional Finals)
Cheboygan-Petoskey winner v. Allendale-Forest Hills Eastern winner, 10 a.m.
Fruitport-Tri County winner v. Clare-Bay City winner, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Wednesday, June 8
Houghton at Gladstone, 4 p.m.
Beaverton at Standish-Sterling, 4 p.m.
Leroy Pine River v. Reed City at Mason County Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 11 at Harbor Springs (Regional Finals)
Houghton-Gladston winner v. Beaverton-Standish-Sterling winner, 10 a.m.
Pine River-Reed City winner v. Boyne City-TC St. Francis winner, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 4 at MIDLAND DOW
Wednesday, June 8
Bear Lake v. Beal City at Frankfort, 4:30 p.m.
Fowler v. Breckenridge at Merrill, 4:30 p.m.
Portland St. Patrick at Dansville, 4:30 p.m.
White Cloud v. Muskegon Catholic Central at Holton, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)
Bear Lake-Beal City winner v. Fowler-Breckenridge winner, 10 a.m.
St. Patrick-Dansville winner v. White Cloud-Muskegon Catholic winner, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 4 at RUDYARD
Wednesday, June 8
Painesdale Jeffers v. Norway at Ironwood, 4 p.m.
Johannesburg-Lewiston v. Alcona at Whittemore-Prescott, 4 p.m.
Gaylord St. Mary at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.
Rudyard at Inland Lakes at Pellston, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)
Painsedale Jeffers-Norway winner v. Joburg-Alcona winner, 10 a.m.
Gaylord St. Mary-Glen Lake winner v. Rudyard-Inland Lakes winner, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state quarterfinals
