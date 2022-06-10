GlenLake5.jpg

Glen Lake infielder Mateo Gokey (3) flips the ball in the air after an inning-ending force play at second base Wednesday in the Lakers' 6-5 walk-off win over Gaylord St. Mary at home.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

PREP BASEBALL

REGIONALS

DIVISION 1 at MT. PLEASANT

Wednesday, June 8

Midland 6, Traverse City Central 5

Mattawan 5, Hudsonville  2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 10, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 4

Thursday, June 9

Grandville 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 1

Saturday, June 11 at Mt. Pleasant (Regional Finals)

Midland winner v. Mattawan winner, 10 a.m.

Grandville v. Forest Hills Northern, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU

DIVISION 2 at CLARE

Wednesday, June 8

Petoskey 2, Cheboygan 1

Bay City John Glenn 16, Clare 0

Thursday, June 9

Fruitport 17, Tri County 1

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 5, Allendale  3

Saturday, June 11 at Clare (Regional Finals)

Petoskey v. Forest Hills Eastern, 10 a.m.

Fruitport v. John Glenn, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU

DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Wednesday, June 8

Houghton 4, Gladstone 1

Standish-Sterling 19, Beaverton 7

Traverse City St. Francis 8, Boyne City 1

Thursday, June 9

Reed City 18, Pine River 3

Saturday, June 11 at Harbor Springs (Regional Finals)

Houghton v. Standish-Sterling, 10 a.m.

Reed City v. TC St. Francis, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU

DIVISION 4 at MIDLAND DOW

Wednesday, June 8

Beal City 5, Bear Lake 0

Fowler 7, Breckenridge 0

Dansville 8, Portland St. Patrick 3

Thursday, June 9

Muskegon Catholic Central 8, White Cloud 1

Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)

Beal City v. Fowler, 10 a.m.

Dansville v. Muskegon Catholic winner, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU

DIVISION 4 at RUDYARD

Wednesday, June 8

Painesdale Jeffers 4, Norway 1

Johannesburg-Lewiston 10, Lincoln Alcona 0

Glen Lake 6, Gaylord St. Mary 5

Rudyard 3, Inland Lakes 0

Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)

Painesdale Jeffers v. Joburg, 10 a.m.

Glen Lake v. Rudyard, 12:30 p.m.

State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.

Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU

