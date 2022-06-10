PREP BASEBALL
REGIONALS
DIVISION 1 at MT. PLEASANT
Wednesday, June 8
Midland 6, Traverse City Central 5
Mattawan 5, Hudsonville 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 10, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 4
Thursday, June 9
Grandville 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 1
Saturday, June 11 at Mt. Pleasant (Regional Finals)
Midland winner v. Mattawan winner, 10 a.m.
Grandville v. Forest Hills Northern, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU
DIVISION 2 at CLARE
Wednesday, June 8
Petoskey 2, Cheboygan 1
Bay City John Glenn 16, Clare 0
Thursday, June 9
Fruitport 17, Tri County 1
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 5, Allendale 3
Saturday, June 11 at Clare (Regional Finals)
Petoskey v. Forest Hills Eastern, 10 a.m.
Fruitport v. John Glenn, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU
DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Wednesday, June 8
Houghton 4, Gladstone 1
Standish-Sterling 19, Beaverton 7
Traverse City St. Francis 8, Boyne City 1
Thursday, June 9
Reed City 18, Pine River 3
Saturday, June 11 at Harbor Springs (Regional Finals)
Houghton v. Standish-Sterling, 10 a.m.
Reed City v. TC St. Francis, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinals game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU
DIVISION 4 at MIDLAND DOW
Wednesday, June 8
Beal City 5, Bear Lake 0
Fowler 7, Breckenridge 0
Dansville 8, Portland St. Patrick 3
Thursday, June 9
Muskegon Catholic Central 8, White Cloud 1
Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)
Beal City v. Fowler, 10 a.m.
Dansville v. Muskegon Catholic winner, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU
DIVISION 4 at RUDYARD
Wednesday, June 8
Painesdale Jeffers 4, Norway 1
Johannesburg-Lewiston 10, Lincoln Alcona 0
Glen Lake 6, Gaylord St. Mary 5
Rudyard 3, Inland Lakes 0
Saturday, June 11 at Midland Dow (Regional Finals)
Painesdale Jeffers v. Joburg, 10 a.m.
Glen Lake v. Rudyard, 12:30 p.m.
State quarterfinal game, 3 p.m.
Winner advances to state semifinals at MSU
