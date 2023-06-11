MOUNT PLEASANT — It's been a long time coming for Traverse City West as the varsity baseball Titans made some school history at Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
After years of falling short in the regional rounds, the Titans toppled Caledonia 6-2 in Division 1 regional championship game to earntheir second regional title in school history. However, the celebration ended not too long after as the Titans couldn't overcome the five-run splash from Mattawan in the fourth inning of the state quarterfinals, losing 5-0.
The Wildcats have a date with Novi at Drayton McLane Baseball Stadium in East Lansing on Thursday, and TC West concluded the season with a 24-11 overall record.
"We'll get back to work this summer, and we still have a good core group that has some talent," TC West head coach Matt Bocian said. "We're going to keep preaching the same thing that we've always preached."
The Wildcats made hitting the ball challenging for the TC West, as they came away with three hits compared to the five hits in the regional championship game. Titans pitcher Quinten Gillespie was on the mound against the Wildcats and allowed five runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings pitched.
Caden Stoops came in to relieve Gillespie, as he struck out one and walked one in his 2.1 innings pitched.
The only players who made contact with the ball in the quarterfinals were Owen Hendrix, Brayden Popa and Stoops. The Titans were limited on chances of getting runs because the Wildcats' defense didn't let anything by, but the Titans got the best of Caledonia.
The newest trophy in the case may not read "state champion," but TC West's first and only regional title was in 2016.
"It's a huge accomplishment for the boys and there's nothing to be sad about," Bocian said. "We fought through a ton of adversity throughout the season, and I am extremely pleased with the efforts they made this season."
The Titans fell behind 2-0 against the Fighting Scots after they collected runs in the first two innings, but Robertson didn't allow any other runs in his successful day on the mound.
TC West got on the board in the fourth inning with a sacrifice groundout, bringing in Robertson. The Titans took the lead 3-2 in the fifth inning after Robertson sent a line drive to center field for a two-run RBI single. Hendrix extended the lead to 4-2 after a fielder's choice.
On an error by the catcher, Robertson stole third base to extend the lead to 5-2. Isaac Kelsey followed that with an RBI single.
Robertson held it down on the rubber by striking out four on six hits while allowing two runs and zero walks. Robertson finished the day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBI.
"Ian doesn't have overpowering stuff, so what he has to do is mix up his speeds, and he's going to miss barrels, but he's a competitor," Bocian said. "His biggest attribute is his baseball IQ. He knows what to do in every situation, no matter the position."
DIVISION 2
Spring Lake 5
Petoskey 0
Petoskey (20-14): No stats reported.
DIVISION 3
#13 Gladstone 6
Benzie Central 4
Benzie Central (22-16): Dan Wallington H, RBI, SB; Dakota Dawson H; Dominic Lopez H, 2B, 2 RBI.
Standish-Sterling 10
#20 Charlevoix 6
Charlevoix (30-6-1): Patrick Sterrett H, 2 RBI; Ryan Pearl R, 2B, 3 H, RBI; Owen Waha R, H; Hunter Lemerand R, H, RBI; Bryce Johnson R, RBI.
DIVISION 4
# 7 Beal City 10
# 10 Glen Lake 0
Glen Lake (30-8): James St. Peter H; Peter Gelsinger H.
P'dale Jeffers 2
# 1 East Jordan 0
East Jordan (25-7): Korbyn Russell 6 IP, 5 HA, 7 K, 3 BB; Dawson Carey H; Connor Boyer H; Eli Burns H.
