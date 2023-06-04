CENTRAL LAKE — Recording artist Miley Cyrus wrote "Party in the U.S.A" in 2009, which was the last time the East Jordan varsity baseball team had themselves a party for becoming district champions.
"These boys have no idea the magnitude of what they just did," East Jordan coach Tom Reid said. "They just know they had to play a district game and win."
The win was the first Division 4 district title for East Jordan since switching from Division 3. Pitcher Dawson Carey guided his team to a 10-2 victory over Central Lake.
Carey struck out 10 in 6.1 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while walking two.
"My youngest son is a senior, so it's cool to share this moment with him," Reid said. "I can't express in words how happy I am right now."
The Red Devils' sophomore pitcher, Korbyn Russell, threw a no-hitter in the district semifinals against Ellsworth.
"That kid is a stud. He's left-handed and throws in the mid-80s," Reid said in excitement. "This kid will end up playing D1 college baseball somewhere."
The Red Devils got contributions from mostly everybody on the team. Russell went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBI, and two stolen bases. Connor Boyner went 3 for 3 with two RBI and a stolen base. Ben Reid went 1 for 3 with an RBI and got walked twice.
"This was a team effort to get this win," Coach Reid said. "Connor has been our unsung hero all year."
Reid has coached at East Jordan since 2012 and has lost six district title games. Reid hasn't stopped smiling since getting a hold of the championship trophy but knows their date with Gaylord St. Mary on Wednesday will be no easy task.
TC West beats Central for district title in extras
TC West 6, Marquette 0: Traverse City West — Ian Robertson (W) 3 HA, 0 ER, R BB, 8 K, 2 R, 2 H, SB; Mike Healy 2 H, SB, RBI; Quinten Gillespie R, 3 H, RBI; Owen Hendrix R, 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI; Maverick Richard H, RBI.
TC Central 2, Mount Pleasant 1: Traverse City Central — Josh Klug (W) 6.1, 1 HA, R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 12 K; J.J. Dutmers H, RBI, BB, SB; J Meyer R, 3 BB, 2 SB.
TC West 3, TC Central 2 (15 innings): Traverse City West — Jack Griffiths 6.1 IP, 1 HA, 1 R, 3 BB, 14 K; Gillespie 8.2 IP, 3 HA, 1 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 7 K; Healy 5 H, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Robertson walk-off hit, 3 H, RBI; Caden Stoops 2 BB.
UP NEXT: The Titans (26-11) move onto Wednesday's regional at Midland, facing off against Midland.
Charlevoix captures first district title in 10 years
Elk Rapids 7, Kalkaska 5: Elk Rapids — Alex Barber (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 K; Brendan Shockley Sockley R, H, 2 RBI, HR, BB; Braden Fluty R, 2 H, 2 RBI, SB; Jayden Hresko R, 3 H, RBI, SB; Wyatt Miracle 2 SB; Cooper Moore 2 H.
Charlevoix 15, Mancelona 0: Charlevoix — Bryce Johnson (W) 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Owen Waha R, 3 H, 4 RBI; Troy Nickel 3 R, H, RBI, 2 BB; Ryan Pearl 3 R, H, RBI, 2 BB; Hunter Lemerand R, 2 BB.
Charlevoix 13, Elk Rapids 1: Charlevoix — Waha (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Aiden Speigl 2 R, 4 H, 3 RBI, SB; Nickel 2 R, 2 H, BB, 2 SB; Patrick Sterrett R, H, 2B; Pearl 2 R, H, RBI, BB, SB; Hunter Lemerand 2 R, 2 H, RBI, SB; Emmett Bergmann R, H, RBI, BB, SB; Jack Jarema H, 2 BB, SB.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (20-3-1) welcome Grayling on Wednesday for regional semifinals.
Grayling claims first district title in 15 years
Grayling 7, Roscommon 3: Grayling — Cole Dickie (W) 7 IP, 5 HA, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Jake Huspen R, H, 2 RBI, SB; Owen Triebold 2 R, 2 H; Austin Schwartz H, 2 RBI.
Houghton Lake 10, Lake City 9 (10 innings): no stats reported.
Grayling 12, Houghton Lake 5 (5 innings): no stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (17-12) move onto Wednesday's regional at Charlevoix against Charlevoix.
St. Mary wins 7th straight district title
Gaylord SM 18, Boyne Falls 2: Gaylord SM — Donovan Blust (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, H, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Brody Jeffers 2 R, H, 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Dillon Croff 3 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, BB, 2B, 2 SB; Brett Koscielniak 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Hogan McKinley H, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB; Gavin Bebble 4 R, 3 H, BB, 4 SB; Daniel Jacobston 4 R, H, RBI, 2B, SB.
Joburg 17, Wolverine 0: Joburg — Rily Rosso (W) 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; R McVannel R, H, 2 RBI; Will Boden 3 R, 2 H, RBI, BB; Canyon Myers 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, SB.
Gaylord SM 7, Joburg 5: Gaylord SM — Jacobson (W) 1.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Croff 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB; Blust R, 2 H, RBI, J O'Connell 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, BB.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (21-3-1) welcomes East Jordan on Wednesday for Division 4 regional semifinals.
Benzie claims second D3 district title in 3 years
Benzie Central 12, Manton 0: Benzie Central —Wyatt Noffsinger (W) 5.0 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Alberto Lopez R, 2 RBI; Dakota Dawson R, 2 RBI, BB; Tegan Chicky H, RBI, BB, SB; Steve Barron 2 R, H, RBI; Dan Wallington H, 2 RBI; Kaden Sheiffele 2 SB.
Manistee 4, TC Christian 1: Manistee — Eli Workman (W) 7 IP, 4 HA, R, ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Ethan Edmondson RBI, BB, 2 SB; Donavyn Kirchinger H, 2B, RBI, 2 BB; Mason Robinson R, H, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, SB.
Benzie Central 8, Manistee 3: Benzie Central — Wallington (W) 6 IP, 5 HA, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 2 H, 3 RBI, BB, SB; Dawson H, 2 RBI; Lopez H, RBI; Chicky 2 H.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (20-15) move on to Wednesday's regional at Hart High School against the winner of Shelby and White Cloud.
Petoskey earns second D2 district title in 3 years
Petoskey 17, Gaylord 2: No stats reported.
Petoskey 9, Ogemaw Heights 3: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (19-13) move onto Wednesday's regional at Gaylord High School against Sault Ste Marie.
Inland Lakes claims D4 first district title since 2019
Inland Lakes 12, Alanson 0: Inland Lakes — Kaden Hansel (W) 4 IP, 0 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K; Logan McMullen R, H, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB; Grant Blumke R, RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB; Connor Wallace 2 R, H, 3 RBI, BB, 3 SB.
Harbor Springs 6, Harbor Light 3: No stats reported.
Inland Lakes 4, Harbor Springs 2: Inland Lakes — Wallace (W) 6.2 IP, 4 HA, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K; Blumke R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Payton Teuthorn H, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (14-0) move onto Wednesday's regional at Harbor Springs against Rudyard on Wednesday.
