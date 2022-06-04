DATELINE — The heart can only take so much, but the Traverse City Central Trojans must be feeling mighty fine after winning a Division 1 district championship in thrilling fashion.
Central needed a walk-off win in the semifinals Saturday afternoon, and the Trojans went eight innings in the championship game to claim the title.
The Trojans led 4-2 over Mt. Pleasant going into the bottom of the seventh in the championship game. Josef Meyer, who was the hero in the walk-off win over crosstown rival Traverse City West, allowed two runs to the Oilers to knot the game at 4-4.
But the offense would take Meyer off the hook, scoring six times in the top of the eighth to grab a comfortable lead.
Three straight one-out walks loaded the bases, and Michael Booher took one for the team to drive in the first run of the inning. Two batters later with the bases still loaded and two outs, Ben Van Nes launched a double to left field that drove in two for a 7-4 lead. Booher scored on a passed ball, and Meyer drove made up for the two runs he surrendered with a two-RBI single to center.
The Oilers scored three in the bottom of the inning, but Micah Reed came on to get the final two outs and nail down the win.
The Trojans vaulted themselves to the championship game on a walk-off hit in extra innings from Meyer, capping off a dramatic comeback 6-5 win in eight innings against the rival Titans.
Central led 4-2 going into the top of the sixth inning, but West pushed across three runs on an Ian Robertson single that scored will Gaston and a two-RBI double from Wyatt Danilowicz that plated David Dimondo and Ian Robertson to go up 5-4.
West starter Sam Reynolds came out for the bottom of the seventh and struck out Meyer looking to lead off the frame. But Josh Klug drove a triple to center field and Will Dawson singled him home to knot the game at 5-5. Robertson came on in relief to get the final two outs and send the game to extra frames.
West threatened early in the top of the eight. Reynolds led off with a double to centerfield and Danilowicz walked to put two men on with no outs. But Van Nes got out of the jam on back-to-back strikeouts of Quinten Gillespie and Gavin Brown before inducing a popout to first base from Hunter Witham.
With just one run needed to win and advance, Andrew Fender stroked a leadoff double to right and Van Nes bunted him over to third. Robertson intentionally walked Reed Seabase to set up a double-play possibility, but Seabase stole second on the first pitch to take that out of the equation.
On a full count, Meyer delivered in the clutch and singled to left to score Fender and send the Trojans to the championship game.
The Trojans (29-10) head to the regional semifinals June 8 against Midland at Saginaw Heritage. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
BASEBALL DISTRICTS
Gladiators down Elks, win championship
Scores: St. Francis 11, Elk Rapids 0; Traverse City St. Francis 20, Grayling 2; Elk Rapids 6, Traverse City Christian 1
Traverse City St. Francis: Charlie Peterson (2W) 7 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 14 K; Josh Groves 5 H, 6 R, RBI; Harrison Shepherd H, 5 R, 2 RBI; Peterson 4 H, 3 R, 4 RBI; Cody Richards 7 H, 5 R, 7 RBI; Jack Prichard 4 H, R, 3 RBI; Patrick Gallagher H, RBI; Noah Endres R; Matthew Kane 2 H, 3 RBI; Preston Rowley H, 2 RBI; Aidan Reamer 2 H, R, RBI; Charlie Olivier 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Jake Witczak 2 R; Caleb Franke H, R; Eli Biggar R; Preston Rowley 2 R.
Elk Rapids: Mack Barnhard (W) 7 IP 5 HA, ER, 5 K; Dominic Fortuna H, R; Alex Barber 2 R; Chase DeArment 3 H, R; Emery Rubert H, R; Nicholas Huizenga H, 2 RBI; Mason Barnhard R; John Hawkins H, RBI; Carter Veliquette 2 H.
Traverse City Christian: Ben Polomsky H; Nick Rampe H, R; Reece Broderick H, RBI; Brock Broderick H; Austin Rubin H.
Grayling: Owen Triebold H; Jake Huspen 2 H; Trevor Cvitkovich 2 H; Aydden Clark H, R; Brodie Gross RBI; Corbin Allen H, R.
Glen Lake wins 10th straight district title
Scores: Glen Lake 15, Suttons Bay 2; Glen Lake 10, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 9; Suttons Bay 16, Buckley 1
Glen Lake: James St. Peter (2W) 7 IP 9 HA, ER, 8 K; Connor Ciolek 4 R; St. Peter H, 3 R, RBI; Mateo Gokey 3 H, 5 R, 4 RBI; Sean Galla 2 H, 2 RBI; Aiden Gokey 2H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Noah Lamb 4 H, 2, R, RBI; Benji Allen 2 H, RBI; Luke Daniels 2 R; Cooper Bufalini 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Griffin Middleton H, 3 RBI.
Suttons Bay: Ben Murphy (W) 4 IP, 5 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Lucas Gordon 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Ben Murphy 3 H, 3 R; Hugh Periard 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sean Shananaquet 3 H, 2 R, 5 RBI; Ethan Coleman 2 H, R, RBI; Brayden Opie R; Tyler Porter H, R, RBI; Lleyton Krumlauf 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Grayson Opie H, R, RBI.
Buckley: Tyler Milarch 2 H, R; Landon Kulawiak H; Jacob MacGirr H; Carter Williams H.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 3 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Jack Glynn 2 H, 3 RBI; August Schaub H, R, 2 RBI; Josh Bunek 2 H, R; Cody Couturier 2 H, 2 R; Pieter Hamilton R.
Northmen best Ogemaw Heights for glory
Scores: Petoskey 8, Ogemaw Heights 6; Petoskey 8, Cadillac 1; Ogemaw Heights 4, Gaylord 3
Petoskey: Kaden Rice (W) 7 IP, 5 HA, ER, 2 K Grant Slater (W) 6.1 IP, 8 HA, 3 ER, 6 K; Jordan Troxel 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Slater 2 H, R, RBI; Stephen McGeehan H, R; Kolton Horn 3 H, RBI; Parker Shuman 4 H, 2 R, 7 RBI; Nolan Spadafore 2 H, 2 R; Rice H; Trevor Swiss H, R, RBI; Tate Dohm 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Christopher Kavanaugh R, Tyler Dohm 3 R.
Cadillac: Eli Main 2 H, RBI; Cole Jenema H; Kaleb McKinley 2 H; Keenan Suminski R.
Gaylord: Austin Vanderveer 6.2 IP, 7 HA, 4 ER, 5 K; Ian Busch 2 H, R; Louden Stradling H, RBI; Brennan Berkshire H, R; Adam Daust H, R; Luke Enders H; Connor Abraham RBI; Vanderveer RBI.
Cardinals crowned champions
Scores: Johannesburg-Lewiston 9, Rogers City 5; Joburg 17, Onaway 2
Joburg: Rily McVannel (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Preston Marlatt (W) 5 IP, 6 HA, 2 ER, 5 K; Marlatt 4 H, HR, 3 R, 6 RBI; McVannel 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Colin Basinski 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Riley Welling 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Eli Lindbert H, 4 R; Rosso 2 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Will Boden 2 H, 3B, 5 R, 5 RBI; Ed Burke 3 H, 3B, R, 4 RBI; Tommy Fox H, 3 R.
Snowbirds claim championship
Scores: Gaylord St. Mary 5, Ellsworth 4; Gaylord St. Mary 9, Central Lake 4
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebbel (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, ER, 2 K, Dillon Croff (W) 7 IP, 6 HA, 3 ER, 6 K; Bebble 2 H, 2 RBI; Daniel Jacobsen H, 3 R; Brodie Jeffers 3 H, 4 R; Croff 4 H, 3R, 4 RBI; Donovan Blust 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Brett Koscielniak H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Joseph O’Connell H, R; Hogan McKinley H, 2 RBI; David Wahl H.
Huskies shut out in title bout
Scores: Benzie Central 12, McBain 3; Pin River 12, Benzie Central 0
Benzie Central: Wyatt Noffsinger (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, K; Cael Katt 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Roger Lamie 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Dominic Lopez 3 H, 2B, R; Dakota Dawson H; Quinn Zickert H, R, RBI; Dan Wallington 2B, R, RBI; Alberto Lopez 3H, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Steve Barron R, RBI.
Ramblers beat Rams, Red Devils for championship
Scores: Boyne City 4, Harbor Springs 2; Boyne City 5, East Jordan 4; East Jordan 1, Charlevoix 0
Boyne City: Aaron Bess (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, ER, 16 K; Kaden Jewett (W) 7 IP, 7 HA, 4 ER, 5 K; Jewett H, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Hewitt 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Bess H, R, 2 RBI; Charlie Dobbelaer 2 H, R; Jacob Bush H, RBI; Mason Wilcox R; Chas Stanek H, R; Wyatt Stinger H, 2 RBI.
East Jordan: Tommy Reid III (W) no-hitter against Charlevoix, 10 K; Ryerson Whitaker walk-off RBI single against Charlevoix, 3 H, HR, R, 3 RBI; Kaleb Schroeder 2, H, R; Reid III H; Ben Reid 2 H, 2B, RBI; Mason Malpass 2 H, R; Brenden Enis 2B; Ethan Thomas H; Devon Olstrom H.
Charlevoix: Owen Waha 6.1 IP, 6 HA, ER, 7 K.
