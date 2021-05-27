tcr-051521-tc-central-baseball

The Traverse City Trojans stand in the dugout at Traverse City Central High School.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

PREP BASEBALL

Area district schedules

DIVISION 1 at ALPENA

Friday, June 4

TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

TC West vs. Alpena, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena

DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY

Tuesday, June 1

Gaylord vs. Ogemaw Heights, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord-Ogemaw Heights winner vs. Petoskey, 10 a.m.

Cadillac vs. Kingsley, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Petoskey

DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Tuesday, June 1

East Jordan vs. Mancelona, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

East Jordan-Mancelona winner vs. Charlevoix, 10 a.m.

Boyne City vs. Harbor Springs, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Harbor Springs

DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS

Tuesday, June 1

Kalkaska vs. Traverse City Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Kalkaska-Traverse City Christian winner vs. Elk Rapids, 10 a.m.

TC St. Francis vs. Grayling, 12:30 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at TC St. Francis (St. Elizabeth MS)

DIVISION 3 at MANTON

Tuesday, June 1

Manistee vs. McBain, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Manistee-McBain winner vs. Lake City, 10 a.m.

Manton vs. Benzie Central, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Manton

DIVISION 4 at CENTRAL LAKE

Saturday, June 5

Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m.

Bellaire vs. Forest Area, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Central Lake

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, June 1

Buckley vs. Suttons Bay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Buckley-Suttons Bay winner vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.

Frankfort vs. Glen Lake, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Glen Lake

DIVISION 4 at MESICK

Tuesday, June 1

Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Brethren-Manistee Catholic winner vs. Mesick, 11 a.m.

Bear Lake vs. Marion, 1 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at Mesick

DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY

Tuesday, June 1

Posen vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Posen-Atlanta winner vs. Rogers City, 10 a.m.

Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Hillman, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Rogers City

DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Wolverine, 12:30 p.m.

Final: Onaway vs. Gaylord St. Mary-Wolverine winner, 2:30 p.m.

