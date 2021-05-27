PREP BASEBALL
Area district schedules
DIVISION 1 at ALPENA
Friday, June 4
TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.
TC West vs. Alpena, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena
DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY
Tuesday, June 1
Gaylord vs. Ogemaw Heights, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord-Ogemaw Heights winner vs. Petoskey, 10 a.m.
Cadillac vs. Kingsley, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Petoskey
DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Tuesday, June 1
East Jordan vs. Mancelona, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
East Jordan-Mancelona winner vs. Charlevoix, 10 a.m.
Boyne City vs. Harbor Springs, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Harbor Springs
DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS
Tuesday, June 1
Kalkaska vs. Traverse City Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Kalkaska-Traverse City Christian winner vs. Elk Rapids, 10 a.m.
TC St. Francis vs. Grayling, 12:30 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at TC St. Francis (St. Elizabeth MS)
DIVISION 3 at MANTON
Tuesday, June 1
Manistee vs. McBain, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Manistee-McBain winner vs. Lake City, 10 a.m.
Manton vs. Benzie Central, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Manton
DIVISION 4 at CENTRAL LAKE
Saturday, June 5
Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m.
Bellaire vs. Forest Area, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Central Lake
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Tuesday, June 1
Buckley vs. Suttons Bay, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Buckley-Suttons Bay winner vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.
Frankfort vs. Glen Lake, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Glen Lake
DIVISION 4 at MESICK
Tuesday, June 1
Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Brethren-Manistee Catholic winner vs. Mesick, 11 a.m.
Bear Lake vs. Marion, 1 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at Mesick
DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY
Tuesday, June 1
Posen vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Posen-Atlanta winner vs. Rogers City, 10 a.m.
Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Hillman, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Rogers City
DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Wolverine, 12:30 p.m.
Final: Onaway vs. Gaylord St. Mary-Wolverine winner, 2:30 p.m.