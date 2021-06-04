MESICK — Mesick knows there is nothing like celebrating with a trophy on your home diamond.
After taking home the Division 4 district crown with a 7-0 win over Bear Lake in Mesick the Bulldogs hope they can do it again next week when they host regionals.
The district title is the first for Mesick since 2009. The Bulldogs defeated Manistee Catholic Central 8-0 in the district opener to face the Lakers (18-9-1).
"They came through with the bats when they needed to," Mesick head coach Tim Parrish said. "Our gloves were exceptional and the pitching was great.
"We wanted to win districts and we also have regionals at home so will see what we can do there."
Mesick beat Bear Lake 7-0 in Friday's Division 4 baseball district final at Mesick. Here's 15 photos from the game.https://t.co/VstgjzhsNy pic.twitter.com/mbmsxJQk9z— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 4, 2021
Mesick (24-7-3) set its goals high at the beginning of the season and have surpassed all but one — win 25 games this year.
Gabe Parrish took the win from the mound in the final for Mesick. He pitched a four-hitter with no runs and four strikeouts. Caleb Linna went 3-4 with two runs from the leadoff spot for Mesick, Carter Simmer had two hits and two RBI, Ben Parrish knocked in two runs and Collin Jewett had two hits and a RBI.
Jake Griffis and Nate Sanderson split pitching duties for Bear Lake, each tossing three innings. Sanderson struckout four and Griffis three. Jack Cook, Bryce Harless and Griffis each had a hit.
Cole Spencer took the win for Mesick in the opener against Manistee CC with 14 strikeouts and one hit. Carter Simmer went 2-2 with two runs, Jewett went 2-3 with two RBI and Connor Simmer had a hit and a RBI in the semifinal.
Mesick is waiting on Mason Co Eastern and will host regionals Tuesday.
DIVISION 1 DISTRICT at ALPENA
TC West 14
Alpena 0
TC West: Luke Robertson WP, 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K; Aidan Dungan 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Luke Robertson 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Will Gaston 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Aidan Rapin H, 2 R; Sam Reynolds 2B, 2 R.
Mt. Pleasant 4
TC Central 3
TC Central (25-7): Josh Klug LP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K; Luke Linder H, 2 R; Dominic Palamara H, R; Klug H, RBI; Reed Seabase H, 2 RBI; Owen Dawson H.
TC West 5
Mt. Pleasant 3
TC West wins back-to-back district titles dating back to 2019
TC West: Wyatt Danilowicz WP, 5.2 IP, 15 K, H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB; Danilowicz 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Dungan H, R; Luke Robertson H, RBI.
UP NEXT: TC West (27-11) hosts the winner of the Bay City Western district, Wednesday 4 pm.
DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY
Gaylord SM 19
Wolverine 0
Gaylord St. Mary: Dillon Groff WP, 2 IP, 0 H, 5 K; Chris Koscielniak 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Gavin Bebble H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Conrad Korte 3-3, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 R; Sam Sircely 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Brody Jeffers 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Devin O'Dell H, 2 R, RBI.
Gaylord SM 12
Onaway 1
Gaylord St. Mary wins district title
Gaylord St. Mary (19-11): Korte WP, 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 K; Koscielniak 3-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Korte 2 2B, RBI, 3 R; Croff 2-3, 2 2B, RBI; Jeffers 2-2, 2 R, RBI; Sircely H, RBI, R.