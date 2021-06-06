MAPLE CITY — Two tightly contested district semifinals turned into a no-contest district crown for Glen Lake on its home diamond Saturday.
Glen Lake earned its ninth consecutive district title with a 15-1 win Saturday afternoon over Suttons Bay. The Norsemen won in comeback fashion against Lake Leelanau St. Mary 7-6 to reach the final against the Lakers. Glen Lake didn't have an easy time putting away Frankfort in the other semifinal, where it won 4-3.
Jon Popp helped lead the Lakers to the crown with a stellar performance from the mound and the plate in the final against Suttons Bay. Popp won the game, tossing seven strikeouts and allowing five hits while tallying three hits, including a three-run home run, and five RBI. He also recorded the save with two strikeouts against Frankfort.
Sean Galla had three hits and three RBI and Mateo Gokey added a RBI in the final for the Lakers.
Ryan Flores pitched the first 6.2 innings of Glen Lake's semifinal and took the win while getting two hits and a RBI of his own. Gokey added an RBI double and Luke Daniels batted in a run to lead Glen Lake in the morning.
Fletcher Anderson hit a home run for Frankfort to give the Lakers a scare.
The Norsemen pulled out the semifinal win thanks to great relief pitching from Michael Wittman and a stellar batting day from Lucas Gordon. Gordon went 4-for-4 against the Eagles and added two hits against Glen Lake. Wittman tossed four innings of two-hit, no-run ball to hold the Eagles at bay long enough for the Norse to rally.
Jake Murphy had a hit and a RBI and teammates Hugh Periard, Ben Murphy and Ethan Coleman each hit a single.
August Schaub pitched most of the game but was pulled late after the Norse started to bat around. He also went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs for LLSM. Nick Dashner and Jake Schaub each had a RBI and Alex Flores had two hits.
Glen Lake (24-7) will host its regional semifinal opponent Ellsworth Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY
Kingsley 11
Cadillac 1
Kingsley: Joe Lewis WP, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 8 K; Evan Douglass 3-3, 4 R, 2B; Beau LaTulip 2-4, RBI, R; Owen Graves 2 R; Joe Moran 2-3, 2 RBI, R.
Cadillac: Mason Maury 2 H; Derek Satchell R; Satchell LP, 2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER.
Petoskey 4
Gaylord 3
No stats reported.
Petoskey 10
Kingsley 2
Kingsley: Evan Douglass LP, 3.2 IP, 5 ER, 12 H; Graves H; Koren Pringle H; LaTulip 3-4, R; Joe Moran 2-3, RBI; Kenton Ray H; Dante Crossley H, RBI; Brady Harrand 2B.
Petoskey: No stats reported.
DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS
Elk Rapids 9
TC Christian 8
Elk Rapids: Chase DeArment WP, 7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 8 K; DeArment H, 2 R; Mason Barnhard 2-5, 2 R.
TC Christian: Isaiah Valliere LP, 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER; Jaron Hensley 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 7 K; Ben Polomsky H; Hensley 2 H, RBI; Brock Broderick 2-2, 2 R; Andrew Pavwoski 2-4, RBI, R; Zane VanWingerden H, 2 R, RBI; Nate Gonzalez H, 2 RBI, R.
TC St. Francis 14
Grayling 1
TCSF: Judd Lawson WP, 3 IP, 3 K, 2 H; Aidan Schmuckal 2-2, 3 RBI, 3 R; Charlie Peterson 2-3, 3 RBI, 3 R, HR; Corbin Domres 2B; Josh Groves 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Cody Richards 3-3, 3 RBI, 2B;
Grayling: Derek Long LP, 3.1 IP; Long H; Reid Cvitkovich H, R; Peyton Scheer H; James Potter H; Trevor Cvitkovich H; Ben Gonzales H.
TC St. Francis 16
Elk Rapids 0
TCSF: Peterson WP, 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 K; Jack Hitchens 1 IP, 2 K; Schmuckal 2-2, 2B, RBI; Hitchens 2B, RBI; Peterson 2B, 2 RBI; Richards 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Jimmy Muzljakovich H, R, RBI; Jack Prichard 1-1, RBI; Ayden Ferris 2 R, 2 BB; Groves 2-2, 2B, 3B, 3RBI.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis (24-9) at Harbor Springs, Wednesday.
DIVISION 3 at MANTON
Benzie Central 21
Manton 0
Benzie Central: Dylan Bates WP, 5 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 10 K; Theo Reed 5-5, 4 R, 6 RBI, 2B; Chris Dunlop 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, HBP, SB; Bates 3-4, 3 R, HR, RBI, SB; Aaron Kaskinen 3-3, 4 R, 2B, RBI.
Manton: Jake Little LP.
Manistee 6
Lake City 2
No stats reported.
Benzie Central 13
Manistee 3
First district title for the Huskies in nearly two decades
Benzie Central: Dunlop WP, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, 0 BB, 10 K; Jarred Streeter 2-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB, RBI; Bates 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Dunlop 1-2, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Reed 2-4, 2 RBI, R.
Manistee: Jack Huber 2-3, R, RBI.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central vs. Evart at Manton, Wednesday 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Charlevoix 6
East Jordan 2
East Jordan: Caleb Boyer LP, 3.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R; Tommy Reid 2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K; Ben Reid 2 H, RBI; Tommy Reid 2 H; Dawson Carey H; Hayden Peck H; Mason Malpass H; Ryerson Whitaker H.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Harbor Springs 8
Boyne City 1
Boyne City: No stats reported.
Harbor Springs 8
Charlevoix 3
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
DIVISION 4 at CENTRAL LAKE
Ellsworth 8
Central Lake 5
No stats reported.
Bellaire 18
Forest Area 8
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde WP, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 K; Bryce Baeckeroot 4-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Cole Robinson H, 2 RBI, R; Evan Pearson H, RBI, R; Quentin Baeckeroot 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Brayden Dawson H, 2 RBI, 2 R.
Ellsworth 16
Bellaire 4
Bellaire: B. Baeckeroot LP, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 7 ER: B. Baeckeroot 2-4, R, RBI; Dakota Dawson 3B; Devin Gallagher RBI; Brayden Dawson H, RBI.
DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY
Joburg 2
Hillman 1
No stats reported.
Rogers City 2
Joburg 1
No stats reported.