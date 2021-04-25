TRAVERSE CITY — Saturday saw several teams make their way to Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School for baseball and softball tournaments hosted by Traverse City St. Francis.
The Gladiators weren't very kind to their visitors as the baseball and softball teams each won their respective tournaments.
The baseball team took down Benzie Central 6-2 to earn a finals bid where they beat Evart 8-7 in extra innings. The softball team beat Benzie 8-3, Evart 8-5 and Kingsley 12-4.
Judd Lawson tossed a complete game to beat the Huskies, striking out 13 batters while allowing four hits and only two earned runs. Corbin Domres, Jimmy Muzljakovich and Charlie Peterson each had two hits in the game. Domres added two RBI and Peterson rocked two doubles.
Dylan Bates only allowed seven hits for Benzie against the Glads but the offense didn't do enough to turn the tides. Bates had two hits and an RBI in the game.
Peterson earned the win from the mound in the final game against Evart. Peterson came in relief for Jack Hitchens and Cody Richards and allowed only two hits while striking out five.
Domres added two more RBI for the day but it was Andrew Bankey who saved the day. Bankey had two RBI including the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the first extra inning.
Josh Groves and Aidan Schmuckal each had two hits and two runs against Evart.
The Glads (5-2) host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tuesday.
Consolation Game
Benzie Central 12
Oscoda 11
Benzie Central (6-4-2): Sampson Ross walk-off RBI double; Jarred Streeter WP, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB; Streeter 2-3, 3 R, 3 SB; Dylan Bates 2-3, 3 R, RBI, SB; Chris Dunlop 2-5, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Theo Reed 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Kingsley, Tuesday.
MORE BASEBALL
TC Central 7
Saginaw Heritage 5
TC Central: Josh Klug WP, 4 IP, 1 H, 3 R, ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Luke Linder 2 H, R; Reed Seabase 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B; Alex Schmitt H, 2 RBI.
DeWitt 5
TC Central 1
TC Central: Josef Meyer LP, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, ER, 5 K; Josh Klug 2-2, RBI; Owen Dawson H; J.J. Dutmers H.
Frankfort Invitational
Elk Rapids 4
Frankfort 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Barnhard 2 H; Mark Meade H; Chase DeArment H; Mack Barnhard WP, 5 IP, 10 K.
Elk Rapids 8
Manton 3
Elk Rapids: Emery Rubert H; Izaak Huhn 3 H; John Hawkins H; Garrett Schell H; Chase DeArment WP, 3.1 IP, ER, 4 K; Mark Meade 2.2 IP, 2 K.
Manton: Nick Winters LP, 1.1 IP, H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Tuesday
Glen Lake Invitational at Turtle Creek Stadium
Glen Lake 4
Suttons Bay 1
Glen Lake (2-1): Ryan Flores WP, 2 H, 12 K, 5 IP; Griffin Middleton 2B, RBI; four other Lakers with a hit.
Suttons Bay: Jake Murphy LP, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Lucas Gordon 2-2; Murphy R, SB; Michael Wittman H.
Suttons Bay 12
Lake Leelanau SM 8
Suttons Bay: Steven Bolger WP, 3 IP, H, 2 K, 0 ER; Murphy 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI; Bolger H, 3 RBI, 3B; Nate DeVol HR, RBI, 2 R; Hugh Periard 2 R.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Jacob Schaub LP, 2.1 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 8 K; Schaub H, RBI, R, 2 SB; Shawn Bramer 2B; Nick Dashner 3 RBI, 2B.
Glen Lake 10
Lake Leelanau SM 0
Glen Lake (3-1): Jon Popp WP, 7 K, 0H, 4 IP; James St. Peter 0 H, IP, K; Matteo Gokey 2B; four other Lakers with a base hit.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: August Schaub LP, H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 5 BB.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Manton, Tuesday.
Boyne City 14
Rogers City 5
Boyne City: Sean Little WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; Kaden Jewett 2B, 2 RBI, R; Jacob Bush 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Mason Wilcox 2-2, 3 RBI, R; Michael Deming 2-3, 3 RBI.
Kingsley 16
Brethren 0
Kingsley (3 innings): Evan Douglass WP, 2 IP, H, 4 K; Dante Crossley 2-3, RBi, R; Douglass 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Beau LaTulip 2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B; Brett Peterson 3B, RBI, 2 R.
Kingsley 11
Montabella 1
Kingsley: Joe Lewis WP, 5 IP, 0 H, R, 12 K, BB; Owen Graves 3-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI; Lewis HR, R, RBI; LaTulip 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Peterson 2B, 2 R; Joe Moran 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
TCSF wins Coach Doriot Softball Tournament
TC St. Francis 8
Benzie Central 3
Benzie Central: Autumn Skiver LP, 2 K; Skiver H; Autumn Wallington H; Nonna Schultz 2B, H, 2 RBI.
TCSF: Allee Shepherd WP, 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 5 K; Maggie Napont 2-2, 2 R, RBI; Stephanie Schichtel 3-3, 2 R; Camryn Craig 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R; Hunter St. Peter H, R, RBI.
Kingsley 12
Benzie Central 4
Benzie Central: Kelli Jones LP, 2 K, 6 H; Skiver H; Wallington 2B, RBI; Riley Sanchez H; Kaylee Jelakoskey H; Emma Jones H; Marie Readlinger H.
Kingsley: Grace Lewis WP, 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K; Avery Hawkins 2-4, RBI; Leslie Hamilton H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hannah Grahn 2B, 2 R.
Kingsley 2
Evart 0
Kingsley: Karly Roelofs WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K; Hamilton 2-2, 2 R; Roelofs 2-3, 2 RBI; Alexa Sweat 2-2, 2B.
Evart 3
Benzie Central 0
Benzie Central (2-9-1): Olivia Bailey LP, 3 H, K; Sanchez 2B; Schultz H; Bailey H.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at TC St. Francis, Monday.
TC St. Francis 8
Evart 5
TCSF: Camryn Craig WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K; Maggie Napont 2-3, 3 R; Craig HR, 4 RBI, R; Quinn Boyle 2-3, RBI.
TCSF 12
Kingsley 4
TCSF: Leah Simetz WP, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2K; Napont 2-4, RBI; Brooke Meeker HR, 3 RBI; Craig 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Reagan Bryant 2B, 2 RBI, R; Shepherd 2 H, 2 R.
Kingsley: Roelofs LP, 2.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER; Hamilton 2-3, 2 R, 2B; Roelofs 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Lexie Coxon H, RBI; Hawkins 2B, RBI.
TC Central goes 3-0 at Grand Ledge Invite
TC Central 17
Williamston 2
TC Central: Katelyn Gaylord WP, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K; Lexi Hamstra 4-5, 6 RBI, HR, 2B, 5 R; Jessica Behler 3-5, 3 R; Cate Heethuis 2-4, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B; Evie Nowicki 2-5, 2 RBI, R.
TC Central 13
Haslett 2
TC Central: McKenzie Reed WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Behler 2-4, 3 R; Cate Heethuis 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Nowicki 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Gaylord 2-3, R; Gabby Haddix H, R, 2B.
TC Central 11
Grand Ledge 10
Covert gets walk-off hit for TC Central
TC Central: McKenzie Reed WP, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Heethuis 3-4, RBI, 3 R, 2 2B, 3B, SB; Hamstra 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI; Gabby Haddix H, 2 RBI; Izzy Covert 2 H, RBI, R.
Gaylord 13
Boyne City 1
Gaylord: Jayden Jones WP, 5 IP, 6 K, 4 H, ER; Alexis Shepherd 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBI; Addison Wangler 3-4, 2 RBI, R; Jones 3B, 2 RBI, R.
Gaylord 16
Rudyard 1
Gaylord (5 innings): Abby Radulski WP, 5 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 2 K; Shepherd 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jones 2-4, 2 R, 4 RBI; Alexis Kozlowski 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Wangler 2-4, 2 R 2 RBI; Radulski 2-3, 2 RBI; Taylor Moegenberg 2-3, R, 2 RBI.
Gaylord 22
Marquette 0
Gaylord (4 innings): Radulski WP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K; Shepherd 4-5, 5 R, 3 RBI; Hali Lenartowicz 2 H, 4 RBI, 2 R; Jones 3-4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI; Kozlowski 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Radulski 3-4, 2 RBI; Caitlin Robbins 3-4, 4 R, SB, RBI.
Granville 6 7
TC West 4 4
TC West: Game 1 — Brittany Steimel LP, 6 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 7 K, BB; Steimel 2B, 2 R; Ava Tiesworth 3-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Lydia Heymes 2B, 2 R, SB. Game 2 — Bell Gulliver LP, 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB; Steimel 3-4, 2B, RBI; Heymes 3-4, 2B, RBI; Janie Suliecki HR, RBI, R; Jordan LaFleur RBI.
Petoskey 12
Fowler 2
Petoskey: Hope Hopkins WP, 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 8 K, 3 BB; Brooke Bixby 2-4, HR, 6 RBI, R; Raija Gross 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hopkins 2-3; Kenzie Bromley 2-3, 2 R, RBI.
DeWitt 15
Petoskey 6
Petoskey: Hopkins LP, 7 IP, 10 H, 15 R, 3 ER, 11 K, 5 BB; Bixby 4-4, 2 R, RBI; Laira Novenske 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mallory Haley H, 2 RBI.
Onekama 14
Ludington 4
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski WP, 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 K; Wisniski 2-3, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Julia Lapp 2 2B, RBI, R; Coriena Maxey 2 RBI, R; Ellie McIsaac 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Manton 11
Elk Rapids 4
Manton: Shelby Bundy WP, 6 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K; Aysia Taylor 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 HR; Sam Powers H, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR.
Elk Rapids: Riley Merchant LP, 5 IP, 11 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 4 K; R. Yocom HR, 2 R, RBI.
Manton 10
Sault Ste. Marie 2
Manton: Bundy WP, 5.2 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 5 K; Taylor 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Bundy H, 2 RBI; Powers H, 3 R, RBI.