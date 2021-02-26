MANCELONA — Multiple banners could need makeovers after Thursday’s boys basketball game at Mancelona.
Mancelona parked itself firmly in the Ski Valley Conference driver’s seat with a 67-56 league win over visiting Gaylord St. Mary, which came into the game as SVC co-leaders.
The contest for sure changes one banner hanging in the Ironmen gym.
Senior forward Jayden Alfred became the fifth boys basketball player in Mancelona history to eclipse 1,000 career points, joining Dennis Starkey (1977), Jeff Hines (1979), Mike Knudstrup (1980) and Brandon Dingman (2015). He came into the contest needing seven to hit the milestone.
“I was honestly hoping it’d be on a free throw,” Alfred said. “I don’t know why, but I was hoping it’d be a free throw.”
Instead, it came on a driving layup with 3:30 into the game, and he ended the first quarter with 10 points. Mancelona honored Alfred’s accomplishment at halftime.
“I don’t feel like it’s that big of a thing yet until it’s actually up there,” Alfred said, pointing to the banner with the other names. “But it’s pretty exciting.”
Thursday’s victory could go a long way toward changing another banner as well.
Right next to the 1,000-point club — which also boasts girls players Kim Corey (1990), Annie Duerksen (1998) and Eileene Naniseni (2017) — hangs one for boys basketball. The lower half lists the Ironmen’s 1967, 1973, 1976, 1977 and 2015 district titles. Above that sits a blank area for league championships.
“There’s no numbers up there,” Alfred said, gesturing to league part of the boys basketball banner. “The one all the way on the end there. Nothing up there.”
Mancelona never trailed after the first of two Alfred dunks put the Ironmen up 6-5 two and a half minutes in.
Then Mancelona’s full-court pressure and half-court trap churned turnovers into points and a 19-12 lead by the second quarter’s start and 32-23 by halftime. The lead grew to as much as 16 in the second quarter before St. Mary finished the half with a 9-2 flurry, including seven from Conrad Korte.
“We started out playing our game,” said Alfred, who finished with a game-high 24 points, along with teammate Oumar Sy. “We ran it up on them a little bit, but then they started to control the game. In the second quarter and into the third they started to control and come back. We started putting them on the line a lot more and they were they were hitting their free throws. They’re a good team.”
St. Mary drew as close a five on Dom Keister’s 3-pointer with 3:39 left.
“They’re always tough kids,” Mancelona head coach Brian Sheridan said of the Snowbirds. “They’re resilient and we’ve battled with them for the past two seasons. We had three out of the four games won in overtime. It’s a good little rivalry in the basketball world between us, so we knew they were going to come to play.”
The final 11 Ironmen points came from players other than Alfred. Sy led the way with five, including a dagger 3-pointer to extend the lead back to 10 with 1:17 left.
Sy’s 24 points tied his season high.
“We knew coming in the game they’re a good team and that they were going to be ready to play and they wanted to win this game,” Sy said. “We worked preparation in practice, going into the game with a good mindset and making sure that we’re going to come out to be the better team.”
St. Mary, which has won the Ski Valley title 19 times, received 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Korte, 16 points by Brody Jeffers and seven points apiece from Gavin Bebble and Keister.
“Hats off to Mancelona; they forced us to play the game at their pace,” Snowbirds head coach Dale Jacob said. “I was proud of our effort.”
Sy added seven rebounds and four steals to his 24 points.. Alfred produced 11 rebounds and five assists on top of his 24 points.
“It was awesome,” Alfred said of Sy’s game. “I loved it. We just rolled together. He was out there having fun instead of thinking so much.”
Sy spearheaded the Ironmen defense along with Justin and Adam Ackler, who each scored a half dozen points.
“Justin Ackler, you know he doesn’t score a ton of points, but you count the kid’s intangibles,” Sheridan said. “He’s all over the floor, deflection after deflection, running guys down from behind, back tipping. I can’t say enough about all the guys. Everybody played great minutes tonight.
“Defensively, that was probably the best effort I’ve ever seen in the half court, since I’ve been here since 2016. And then when we were able to get into our press. We turned them over a handful of times in a row and we were able to score in spurts. It was just a really fun night.”
The Snowbirds held the Ironmen five points under their season average of 72.3.
While the Snowbirds haven’t topped 62 points this season, the Ironmen put up 73 or more in four of their last five contests.
St. Mary (5-2, 4-1 SVC) travels Saturday to Mackinaw City, while Mancelona (6-1, 5-0 SVC) heads Tuesday to Inland Lakes.
The Ironmen, a team with Alfred as the only senior starting, have league games left against Inland Lakes, Bellaire and Johannesburg-Lewiston, all of whom with records below .500 this season.
“We’re looking to put a league title up in that spot in our rafters,” Sy said, “so hopefully we can do that this year and next year.”