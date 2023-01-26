TRAVERSE CITY — Free basketball for a good cause.
That’s what’s on tap Feb. 3 at Traverse City West Senior High School as the Titans host the Trojans in the rematch of their rivalry games.
Nicolet Bank is buying all the game’s tickets and encouraging those going to bring donations to the Student Support Network, a Traverse City Area Public Schools program that provides aid to help students ages 3-20 overcome obstacles that may create learning barriers.
Eli Hansen, a branch manager for Nicolet in Traverse City, said a conversation with Blarney Stone Broadcasting owner Jerry Coyne and TCAPS superintendent John VanWagoner led to the opportunity. Blarney Stone broadcasts TC West basketball games on Q100 (106.3-FM in Traverse City).
VanWagoner told them about the Student Support Network, which helps TCAPS help students living with homelessness and income insecurity. Katie Kubesh, who oversees the SSN program, said 283 students in the TCAPS school system currently qualify for assistance because they lack a permanent home.
“Having a 7-year-old daughter at Eastern Elementary, that really hit hard,” Hansen said.
Karyn Hertel, who also helps with the SSN program, said about 40 percent of TCAPS student qualify for free or reduced lunch.
So Hansen’s bank is buying up all the tickets to the Feb. 3 doubleheader between Central and West, with the girls basketball game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7 p.m. Nicolet is urging fans to bring items SSN can use to prepare for spring needs, such as new blankets, T-shirt, socks, underwear, toiletries, hygiene products, gasoline cards. People can also donate during business hours at the bank’s two Traverse City locations (3530 N. Country Dr. and 309 Cass St).
“We’re hoping to make this an annual thing since we’ve received such positive response from this,” Hansen said.
SSN held a similar donation drive at the Central-West hockey game in December.
“Our most vulnerable populations are students who lack a full-time residence,” Kubesh said. “It’s a great way to build awareness in our community and with our kids.”
As of Wednesday, the Trojan boys are 5-9 overall and 3-1 in the Big North Conference, while the Titans are 5-8, 3-1. Central won the first matchup 63-50 on Jan. 10 in the inaugural Purple Games, which helped raise $2,000 in funds for cancer treatment. Central’s girls are 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the BNC, with West at 3-11, 2-3. The Trojans won their first rivalry matchup 53-24.
“The Student Support Network is an amazing thing for our students,” TC West athletic director Jason Carmien said. “We’re really happy with the partnership with Nicolet Bank and hope we have some great basketball games.”
