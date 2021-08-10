Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.