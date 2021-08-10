TRAVERSE CITY — Every time Gabe Olivier picks up his phone, he’s reminded of how last season ended.
A loss.
He’s determined to change that this time around.
Olivier’s home screen features a photo of the Traverse City St. Francis football team posing with their state runner-up trophy following last January’s 42-35 Division 7 state championship game loss to New Lothrop. That picture motivates the Gladiators’ senior running back to get back to Ford Field in Detroit and finish the job the team started last season.
“Talking about it still hurts,” Olivier said. “I still get flashbacks to that first half. It was tough.”
The Glads trailed 35-7 before rallying in the second half to make it a one-score game as Olivier ran for 69 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
The Gladiators return a good amount of the 2020 team that started 1-2 and then rallied for a state finals run staggered throughout the winter as the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the season for almost two months.
“We know how hard we worked last year,” senior quarterback Charlie Peterson said. “We worked our butts off, and we saw that even that wasn’t enough, so I think we could get into another gear this off-season. I think that’s what we’re all thinking about. We’re kind of obsessed with it. I think about that game every day, and I know everyone else does. I want to have a ring so badly. It’s just on my mind all the time.”
The Glads hung up a gold banner for the runner-up finish. The school’s other color, Navy blue, gets reserved for state championship banners. Peterson played on the TCSF baseball team that also fell in the state championship game.
“State championship, as always,” Peterson said when asked of the Glads’ goal this year. “If we weren’t aiming for a championship, I don’t think anyone would be here. You want to be a champion, so that’s what we’re striving for.”
The Gladiators open the season Aug. 28 at Thirlby Field against Benzie Central, hosting Grayling the following week in a schedule filled with nothing but Northern Michigan Football Conference foes after the addition of Tawas to the league.
TCSF visits Ogemaw Heights Sept. 10 and Glen Lake Sept. 17, with the rest of the season seeing Boyne and Tawas at home, Sault Ste. Marie on the road, Cheboygan at Thirlby and a regular-season finale at last season’s NMFC-Legends Division champ Kingsley.
“We’re gonna want to try to make it back (to Ford Field), obviously,” Olivier said. “We’re just excited to finally put the pads back on. I know it wasn’t that long ago, a short offseason, but we’re just ready to hit somebody.”
The Glads started three sophomores on the offensive line in the state championship game — Devin Town, Henning-Neumann and Joey Donahue. Town and Donahue started much of the season, with Henning-Neumann filling in at guard the last two postseason games.
“We did lose some key guys like Casey Donahue, who was a guy we didn’t have to worry about getting things right with pass protection calls,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “Aidan Schmuckal was a beast in the playoffs last year, so he’s left some pretty big shoes to fill, but I think there’s some guys who are going to try to fill those shoes.”
Joey Donahue moves back to fullback after last year’s move to offensive guard. Olivier, Luke Biggar, Wyatt Nausadis, Burke Flowers and Jack Prichard will also rotate in at running back in the Glads’ typical backfield committee.
Drew Hardy returns at tight end and defensive after missing almost all of last season — and all of hockey — with an injury sustained in the first game.
“You know the perseverance that group last year showed, the stick-to-itiveness through all the ups and downs, was very impressive,” Sellers said. “That senior group really took us to where we ended the season. We talked a little bit after the season, the best way to honor what that last year’s group did is to put in the work in the offseason this year and take the next step with this group.”