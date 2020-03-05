TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central’s Mitch Stachnik hit a 3-pointer to ensue a celebration more than two months in the making.
Central beat Alpena 63-49 Thursday night on the Trojans home court to secure a share of the Big North Conference title.
Moments after Stachnik’s triple, Tylor McCoon brought back the “cereal bowl” celebration from the bench popularized by Rio Adams in the University of Kansas’ 2012-13 Big 12 title run. To McCoon’s left, Peyton Smith did his rendition of the “Blue Arrow” made famous by Jamal Murray every time he hit a 3-pointer during University of Kentucky’s 2015-16 SEC banner year.
Whether or not the celeb- rations were mimicked by coincidence, the four players all now share the title of con-ference champs.
The Trojans won their 14th straight game to share the BNC crown with Cadillac at records of 8-2 apiece. It’s the first time in school history Central has won back-to-back conference titles.
“Anytime you set your mind on something and for it to come true, there’s always going to be excitement and something to celebrate,” TC Central coach Travis Schuba said.
“All the way through we put our words on paper that we want to go 17-3. At 3-3 we said let’s just make a run at it, let’s go 14 in-a-row in the regular season without another loss. Credit to the boys for putting in the hard work to make that happen.”
The Trojans led the entire game, the Wildcats only came within two points once in the second quarter and Central pulled away with as much as a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Josh Burnham dunked over Alpena’s Ryan Voltz to go up by 14 with three minutes to go, then Schuba gave each of the Trojans starting five a chance for a curtain call as they subbed out with an Alpena free throw chance.
Coming off a near double-double against TC West, Smith led Thursday night with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Carson Briggs had 12 points, Carson Bourdo 10 and Henry Goldkuhle nine.
As a team Central netted eight 3-pointers. Henry Goldkuhle had three, Smith and George Goldkuhle with two.
Fourteen games down, three to go for the first district title in 15 years.
With matchups due against Alpena, TC West, Marquette, Petoskey and Gaylord, the Trojans path to a district crown runs through opponents they’ve already played.
Cadillac, hosting a Division 2 district, is the only BNC school omitted from Central’s district draw.
“Our district is pretty much the Conference,” Smith said. “I’m just excited to battle with the great teams in the conference, try to get another championship.”
A loss to a BNC school next week no longer spoils Central’s BNC hopes, it ends its season.
“I just continue to tell them continue to do what has got us here,” Schuba said. “Don’t change a thing. What has made us successful within these 14 games? Outworking the opponent, defending our butts off, taking the right shots, playing with confidence and being all in for each other.
“One common goal. Not ‘I.’ No player is more important than the other, we’re in it together for the end goal of that championship.”
Alpena (10-10, 2-8) returns to TC Central for the first round of districts Monday night to play the Trojans. The winner will face TC West Wednesday.
The Wildcats were led by Cooper Bright with 11 points, Jadon Duncan and Jordan Schultz each had eight.
“We know what they are, they’re a big, physical basketball team,” Alpena coach John Pintar said. “They knocked down quite a few threes on us tonight, when they do that, they’re a tough team to defend ... I think we had two good games with them (TCC) and we just got to find a little difference here.”
The two teams kick off Monday’s Division 1 district at 6.
