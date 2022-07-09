ELKS RAPIDS — Shooting a hole-in-one takes skills and a certain amount of luck, almost like winning the lottery. But having two of the rare golf feat on the same hole seems as probable as lightning striking a winning lottery ticket — twice.
PGA of America ventured to say the odds of such an occurrence are 17 million to one.
June 20 was just a regular day for Elks Rapid Golf Club members Kay Romska, Kathleen Keise and Brenda Corner. But it soon turned exceptional when Romska and Keise, on the par 3 eighth tee measured out to 93 yards, cashed in on those 17 million-to-one odds and each hit a hole-in-one.
“This is crazy! How can this happen,” Romska said joyfully on the back-to-back hole-in-ones. “I mean we were dumbfounded. ... I think we were all kind of speechless for a second. And then we started saying, ‘Oh my gosh! Two in one group! On the same day!”
Elks Rapids Golf Club has been open since 1924 and not once had two consecutive holes-in-one happened.
Romska teed off first. She shot a 5-wood, sending the ball straight to the green. Afterward, it slowly rolled into the hole. The group burst into utter shock followed by a celebration.
“Oh my god. I can’t believe it,” Romska said when her shot went in. “There were three of us in our group, and we were dumbfounded for a moment. Everybody started screaming and hollering.”
Romska, an Elks Rapids native, has been playing golf at the historic Donald Ross course since 1996 but has been playing golf since she was 16. This was her first-ever hole-in-one. For Romska to hit a hole-in-one, the odds were 12,500 to 1.
The group behind and in front of them joined in the celebration after seeing what happened. After the celebration slowed down between the groups, it was time for Keise to tee off.
She hit the shot perfectly to the green.
At the time, Keise thought the ball bounced off the green, but that wasn’t the case.
“I just went out there and I just hit my ball, and all of a sudden they started screaming as it went in,” Keise said, laughing in excitement. “I said, ‘No it didn’t.’ I just thought maybe it just bounced and went far away, but it wasn’t until someone went to make sure both balls were in the hole.”
Keise called it a “miracle.”
“I didn’t believe it until we looked in the hole,” Keise said. “It was so exciting to experience it with all our good friends around, and they were as excited as we were!”
Keise, 72, got a hole-in-one twice this year. Her first was at Sandridge Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida, on April 4.
The Williamsburg native has been a member of Elks Rapids for a long time. When she was teaching special education at Forest Area, she didn’t play much. But now after 22 years, Keise finds herself at the course more.
For the members and workers at the course, it’s all the buzz in the clubhouse. Romska and Keise are now local celebrities at the golf course. ERGC General Manager and Course Superintendent Gene Davis even announced a “hole-in-one day’’ on June 20.
At the time, Davis was outside fixing golf equipment when the commotion and celebrations broke out.
“Another one of our pro shop employees had informed me. He had been playing golf in front of them and told me,” Davis said. “I honestly didn’t believe him when he told me. I thought it was a joke”
One might think it is a made-up story, but Romska, Keise and everyone who watched will remember that moment for the rest of their lives.
“It’s a miracle for anybody, I don’t care who you are,” Keise said.
