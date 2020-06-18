MANISTEE — With a league the size of the Great Lakes United Baseball League, not many thought it would be the first baseball northern Michigan residents would witness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, it will be the Manistee Saints who take the field for the first time this Saturday against GLUBL foe Michigan Sports Academy — bringing sports back into the lives of hundreds for the first time in more than three months.
Opening day for the Saints was originally scheduled for May 23, then rescheduled for June 13, but the Oil City Stags had to withdraw from the games because of a health problem with their coach.
The delayed opener is welcome nonetheless by the Saints and the community as this weekend’s games were supposed to be played in Howell, but with regional restrictions still in place the Saints once again relish a chance to open the season in front of home fans.
“COVID-19 showed that you can’t take this for granted,” eight-year Saints veteran Lucas Richardson said. “It’s not like we got injured or anything but we lost a lot of our season. You have to make the best of what we are given because some of us guys won’t be able to play competitive ball forever.”
The Saints will be attempting to play between 20-25 games this season — with contests scheduled every weekend from now until the end of August — starting with a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rietz Park in Manistee.
Phil Kliber, vice president to board of directors and general manager of the Saints, said the team is doing whatever it can to get in as much baseball as possible. Travel restrictions could make that difficult and leave much of the season open for changes, according to Kliber, who has been with the organization for 57 years.
“We put together a really good ball team this year, so it has been a little disappointing that we were not getting going,” Kliber said.
Fourteen of the 22 Saints on this year’s roster hail from northwest lower Michigan with other additions coming from as far away as Phoenix, Arizona. Keaton Peck (TC St. Francis), Kirk Myers (Frankfort), Levi Irish (Gaylord), Braedan Lundquist (Cadillac), Logan Briggs (TC Central), Alex Strickland (TC West), Zach Platt (Elk Rapids), Cam Fewless (TC Central), Sam Schmitt (TC Central), Nick Brzezinski (TC West), Austin Harper (Onekama), Roddy MacNeil (Brethren) and Richardson (Brethren) make up the contingent of former local high school athletes. Kyle Gorski currently lives in Traverse City, but played elsewhere in high school.
One name that is noticeably missing from this week’s roster is former TC St. Francis star Joey Muzljakovich. Muzljakovich started practicing with the team and started on the mound in last week’s intersquad scrimmage, however, he was scooped up by the Traverse City Pit Spitters organization as a part of their expansion for the summer.
“He (Muzljakovich) was going to come in and be in my top two or three rotation and all of a sudden in the 11th hour we lose him,” head coach Tyrone Collins said. “Those types of things hurt when it happens.”
Kliber and Collins said there has been an increased interest by college-level players this year because many other summer leagues have cancelled their season.
The Saints added Davenport University outfielder Matt Felt just this Tuesday after fielding numerous calls from coaches about a chance for their kids to play. While Collins normally likes to keep the number of players on his roster as low as possible to increase playing time, the team is open to accommodating more players this season because of the ongoing pandemic.
The pandemic also kept everyone off the field for the last three months and there will be a certain “rust” factor, according to Collins.
“We will start out pitching by committee,” Collins said. “A guy who normally comes to us after throwing 50 or 60 innings with his college team is not happening this year. Most haven’t played baseball in two or three months, so we have to be very careful.”
Collins said he could see himself using all nine of the pitchers on his roster — plus some position players — each weekend to keep guys’ arms healthy while working back into the grind of the season.
Schmitt, who just finished his freshman year at Grand Rapids Community College, is one of the position players who Collins will look to in a jam. Schmitt pitched throughout high school at TC Central and Collins has high hopes for him.
“We are expecting big things out of Sam,” Collins said. “We hope to have him around for the next four or five years. He is a guy we are keeping an eye on as a pitcher.”
The Saints are welcoming fans to the park to watch their games, but are not allowing anyone inside.
Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or park along the outfield fence while maintaining social distancing protocols. Kliber said there were almost 100 fans present at the intrasquad scrimmage last week, despite there being no concessions, merchandise or bleachers. Kliber was not optimistic when asked if he thinks fans will enjoy baseball from inside Rietz Park this summer.
The team is slated to travel to Grand Rapids for their next series, but Kliber said he was already contacted by several coaches across the league about possibly switching sites to Manistee in order to play.
“A big part of summer ball is the away games with the team but ironically even though we are the smallest city in the league we have the best field,” Richardson said. “Most guys live close to Manistee and I think they will be happy we don’t have to travel too far to begin with.”
