TRAVERSE CITY — Brock Broderick and Trevin Winkle went from rivals to teammates, back to rivals and next season go back to teammates.
Let’s break that down.
They played against each other two years ago, when Winkle’s McBain Northern Michigan Christian team won 69-55. Then Winkle joined Broderick on the Parallel 45 travel team the year after. Friday night, No. 1-ranked McBain NMC (17-0, 14-0 Highland) took home a hard-fought 36-31 nonconference victory against Broderick and Traverse City Christian (12-4). Next year, they play together again at Colvin University — maybe even as roommates.
The 6-4 Winkle was whistled for a holding foul while trying to guard the 6-3 Broderick in the post in the mid-second quarter. Both slapped hands after the whistle.
Broderick and Winkle both committed to Calvin University, along with Petoskey 6-7 forward Brady Ewing and Alma 6-10 center Sam Leppien.
“It was good. It was fun. It’s all fun,” Winkle said. “He’s a tough player. He hits tough shots after tough shots, and the game plan was don’t let him hit those tough shots. Coach put me and Blake (DeZeeuw) on him to switch on and off, and he kept hitting shots. But we were able to claw back and get our own shots and get stops on D.”
The game was the lowest scoring of the season for both teams, as TC Christian went to a four-corners offense and slowed the game down.
“(TC Christian coach) Rene (LaFreniere) had a great, great game plan,” NMC head coach Kyle Benthem said. “Just run the four corners. That way we didn’t have much help (on defense) and it really slowed the game down. It was great coaching scheme.”
Benthem recalled LaFreniere using the same offense against NMC when LaFreniere coached Buckley and Benthem played at NMC. That allowed the Bears to take the Comets to overtime, but NMC ended up prevailing in OT.
“I was very happy to see that and let the kids understand how that works,” Benthem said.
McBain NMC led the Sabres 17-13 at halftime as neither team had much success against the other’s zone defense and couldn’t shoot the other team out of it.
Winkle scored a game-high 20 points and had eight rebounds, while Broderick led TC Christian with 16 points. DeZeeuw added 13 points as the game’s only other double-digit scorer.
Broderick picked up three fouls in the first half, one in the third and his fifth with 5:25 remaining.
“It sucked to foul out,” Broderick said. “Then (Winkle) kind of had his way in the fourth quarter. He’s tall and he’s got that shot kind of behind his head, so it’s hard to block.”
Reece Broderick hit a long 3-pointer with 4:26 left to tie the game at 28, and Ryan Sweetapple scored off a Cole Wierda assist to pull the Sabres within one with 2:42 remaining. Winkle scored off an offensive rebound with 1:03 left for a three-point lead, and the Comets were able to run an inbounds play with less than a second left that resulted in a Winkle tip-in at the buzzer.
“The first half and second half, shooting wasn’t great,” Winkle said. “At halftime, coach said really get to the rim and focus on pounding the ball to the rim because once we get that rhythm going, then our shots will fall.”
TC Christian won nine in a row before a 76-70 setback Tuesday against Buckley.
“I talked to the guys Wednesday after that Buckley game,” LaFreniere said. “I said, ‘Here’s the deal. We have one of the most complete teams in the area. And they’re probably one of the better teams you guys have ever played against. What do you want to do? Do you want to just go out there and roll the dice and just run all over and shoot lots of threes and see what happens? Or I can game plan, game plan, game plan, and we can slow it down and not stall, but play under control until we get wide-open looks?’”
LaFreniere said the team bought into the four-corners and employed it throughout Friday’s game.
TC Christian starting point guard and second-leading scorer Nathan Hresko missed the game because of a family funeral out of state.
“We knew they’re a good team,” Brock Broderick said. “But we thought we could hang with them, so I thought we could pull it out.”
McBain NMC moved into a tie with Southfield Christian for the No. 1 ranking in Division 4 in this week’s Associated Press boys basketball poll.
“It was cool, but we try not to focus on those because we know that there’s tough competition all over,” Winkle said. “We try to just grind and stay hungry.”
Benthem said he didn’t like it, adding that now there’s only room to go down, not up. The Comets host Frankfort and Beal City next week before finishing up the regular season with a March 3 make-up game at McBain.
McBain NMC already clinched the program’s first conference championship since 1968. The Comets were independent for many years, just as the Sabres are now, before joining the Highland Conference in the mid-2000s.
These teams would need to advance to the regional finals in Kingsley to play each other again.
“A one-possession game with under a minute ago?” LaFreniere said. “You can’t ask for anything better than that. I’m just happy with the atmosphere. It’s a Friday night. It was full. People were into it. It was fun.”
TC Christian returns to action at Kingsley next Tuesday and then hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary for the final home game of the season Thursday.
