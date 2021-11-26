DETROIT — Friday just wasn't Traverse City Central's day.
Warren De La Salle dominated the Division 2 state championship football game at Ford Field in Detroit, leading 41-0 at one point en route to a 41-14 victory as the Pilots (13-0) won their third state championship since 2017.
TC Central's historic season comes to an end at 12-2, bookended by its only losses.
"Coming in, they average 50-some points a game and we knew we had to get off to a quick start and punch them in the mouth from the beginning," De La Salle senior linebacker Will Beesley said. "Our motto this week was 'Bring the wood,' to be the more most physical team on every play. And I feel like we did that."
The Pilots had an answer for almost everything the Trojans threw at them, while Central didn't do much to stop a De La Salle air game that collected 142 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Pilots' quarterback Brady Drogosh completed 14 of 17 passes by halftime, finishing 14-for-19 with 142 yards.
De La Salle didn't punt until the fourth quarter.
"It's a great feeling," Drogosh said. "This is what we've been working for, and this is what we've been striving for after we lost last year. We knew we were going to be in the same place and we were going to be on the other side of the ball with this one."
Opposing coaches Eric Schugars (TCC) and Dan Rohn (DLS) — not the Traverse City Beach Bums baseball manager of the same name — both attended Muskegon Orchard View, but not at the same time. They were separated by five years.
Rohn led Grand Rapids West Catholic to four Division 5 state titles (2010, 2013-15) before taking the De La Salle job in 2020. Rohn and the Pilots fell in the D2 final 25-19 to Muskegon Mona Shores to cap the COVID-delayed 2020 season. Mona Shores also knocked Central out of the postseason, 43-30, a week before.
Rohn took over for Mike Giannone, who was let go after a hazing scandal led to the Pilots forfeiting their 2019 playoff opener to Birmingham Groves.
"We had high expectations for this group and for our program," Rohn said. "We lost last year in the finals. It kind of left a little little mark on us. We knew we weren't ready."
The Pilots looked ready Friday, jumping out to a 34-0 halftime lead by scoring the first five times they possessed the ball.
De La Salle cranked out three drives of 12 to 13 plays in its first four, mixing up the run and pass. Central blunted the running game, but the Pilots' air attack took off.
"They made some plays on the edge," Schugars said. "They have some talented receivers, and we didn't do a good job defending that. That was something coming into the game we thought was a matchup that maybe favored them and we just couldn't get that done on the defensive side of the ball."
Rhett Roeser scored the first quarter's only points with a 1-yard TD run. Triston Nichols caught the first of two TD passes from Drogosh on the first play of the second quarter.
Drogosh tacked on a 45-yard TD run up the middle, then hit Nichols for a 13-yard TD and Alton McCullum for 24 yards with seven seconds left before the intermission.
The Pilots focused on Notre Dame commit Josh Burnham, and held him to 28 rushing yards and without a completion at quarterback.
"We made mistakes and I'd like to think we're pretty good team, too," Burnham said. "We we knew after that DeWitt we were going to make a run. We all buckled down. Our goal was the state championship. We made it here. We just couldn't finish it."
Burnham made eight tackles on defense, as Josh Klug paced the Trojans with nine stops, including a tackle for loss.
"It seemed like every play I was getting double teamed," Burnham said. "It's definitely a challenge, but I made some simple mistakes on defense that I could have easily not made."
Carson Bourdo logged seven tackles (one for loss), Conrad Dobreff made six stops and Brayden Halliday, Braxton Hill and Kadyn Warner each made four tackles.
Reed Seabase led Central's offense with 56 rushing yards on five carries, including a long of 39. Halliday added 27 rush yards, Klug 19, and Dante Williams and Bourdo with 11 each.
"De La Salle played a phenomenal football game out there," Schugars said. "They're a very physical football team and they really took it to us. They did a great job, and I felt like we couldn't get a break. Good teams do that to you."
"We just couldn't get anything going," Schugars continued. "We couldn't get the momentum going, and we were scrambling there to get something going in our favor — it just felt like we couldn't do that."
The Pilots added a DeNiro Johnson 1-yard TD in the third quarter to get a running clock for awhile. Burnham scored on a 5-yard TD run with 6:36 left in the game and Klug scored on a 24-yarder with 1:28 remaining.
De La Salle finished its first undefeated season in program history.
"I didn't know that was the first time. Someone told me on the sidelines that it was," Rohn said. "You kind of look at things to measure yourself against always and keep evaluating. We want to set the bar really high."
De La Salle, an all-boys private school with an enrollment of 761, had no athletes playing both ways on its two-deep roster.
Central, which hadn't appeared in a football final since winning the program's third title in 1988, was outgained by De La Salle 285-36 in the first half. All 36 Trojan yards came on the ground. The Pilots ended with a 389-149 advantage in total yards.
"These guys mean a lot to me, our staff, our program and our Traverse City community," Schugars said. "These guys have just bought in and committed to the process. They play a lot of football, if you think about it. We played in January last year. ... They've done everything possible.
"I just I couldn't be prouder of our staff and what we've become. Obviously, we didn't play our best game. I really believe we had a best game in us still, and we didn't play it tonight. That's credit the De La Salle."