I can feel it.
Can you?
The smell of fresh cut grass. The sweltering heat waves. The sound of waves crashing on the shores of West Grand Traverse Bay.
Summer is here.
And this week marks the first that sports in the state of Michigan finally have a deep breath of fresh air.
The Manistee Saints baseball team starts their season this weekend with an intra-squad scrimmage. The Traverse City Pit Spitters are expected to announce their plans for a truncated season soon. The Michigan High School Athletic Association has begun to allow outdoor practices across the state and small indoor or weight room sessions in northern Michigan.
This week brings a sense of joy for sports fans. Exaltation, if you will.
Gyms and facilities are beginning to reopen and gatherings of large groups of people are now allowed. Heck, this is the first time my name has been in the sports section in what seems like a lifetime — and you bet I'm excited to get back to it.
The NBA, NHL and NFL all announced plans to get back into competition soon. Major League Soccer is slated to start in just a few weeks.
Wednesday even gave a taste of Major League Baseball as the Detroit Tigers took Spencer Torkelson with the first overall pick in the MLB draft.
Don’t be fooled, however. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t in the rearview mirror just yet.
Each of the major professional sports leagues, the NCAA, the Northwoods League and the MHSAA recognize the dangers with the return to competition. The MHSAA in particular has updated guidance for schools on three occasions already.
Sports and their practices will look a lot different this summer. There will be a lot of conditioning for athletes. Players may be restricted to working out in small "pods" of 10 or fewer people the rest of the summer. Some athletes may not even be able to use the equipment necessary to compete in their sport.
All of this is a trade-off, however.
Everyone is going to be responsible to help prevent another severe outbreak of COVID-19.
With my life wrapped up in and dominated by sports, I know I am ready to follow any restrictions or make and changes necessary to get back on the sidelines. I can only imagine what it is like for those high school seniors and kids whose lives are normally consumed by the fellowship of competition.
We are almost back. I just beg that everyone still takes the necessary precautions so we don’t find ourselves right back in the same situation.
Remember where we started and stick to the golden rule of 2020 — wash your hands.
