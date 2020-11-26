Another Thanksgiving, another chance to reflect on what we’re truly grateful for in this world.
This year has taken so much from everyone, I think it’s especially important this Thanksgiving to think about what we still have that we hold dear.
So many have lost family members, friends and role models because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jobs, businesses and livelihoods have been greatly effected and put into perspective for people.
I like to look at the things that we haven’t lost to this whirlwind of a year and take solace in that fact that at our core, we still have each other.
I wrote what seemed like dozens of columns this year about what it was like as a sports writer without sports, the impact on athletes and families and tried to find the bright spots throughout this pandemic. The fact I even had the chance to do that is something to be thankful for.
While the world is probably sick and tired of Zoom calls, imagine this happening 10 or 15 years ago when the world wasn’t capable of this level of technological communication.
If you think large group video chats are a pain, think of a 30-way phone call to try and get things done.
Family and friends have been separated for the majority of the year but many have had the unique chance to spend an incredible amount of time together, working or doing school from home.
Events and gatherings have been cancelled but companies, art collectives, community groups and families found a new way to connect with each other.
Connecting in ways that would have never been explored without the challenges this year has presented us.
Sports were paused at all levels for a large chunk of this year, but fans across the country have still enjoyed professional and college sports for the most part.
Many, including myself, never thought we would see high school athletes hit the field in 2020.
While those athletes in football, volleyball and swimming and diving are still waiting to finish their seasons, four fall sports were able to finish seasons in their entirety.
Many families have made the choice to spend the holiday season apart, which should only remind everyone of the importance of family in times like these — especially for those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.
This Thanksgiving, I ask you to think outside of the box.
After all, that’s been the theme of 2020.
Look at the little things, the things we still have and those things that will return.
We still have plenty to be thankful for, even if its a bit harder to see in the current climate.