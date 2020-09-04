I’m relieved.
Still worried? Yes. But to a big degree I'm extremely happy to have been proven wrong about assertions of high school football happening this fall.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association reinstated the football season Thursday, marking a decision I didn't think we would see in 2020.
If you listen to our podcast, The Get Around, you know that I have been a staunch advocate for postponing the fall sports season.
I even tweeted “don’t get your hopes up” about the thought of football just this past Wednesday.
I have also gone on record stating that there is no one who would be happier to be in the wrong after hearing what I have from so many medical professionals.
Well, here I am...eating crow with a smile on my face.
Following relaxed orders from the Governor’s office, the MHSAA jumped at the chance to get some form of a football season in under the Friday night lights.
This was always the plan, but I wasn‘t convinced the MHSAA was going to reverse course on its Aug. 14 decision. Thursday’s announcement surprised in several ways, but one thing that stood out was the timing.
It took less than an hour for the MHSAA to change course following Gov. Whitmer’s decision.
The MHSAA was as ready to get this season underway as the rest of their member schools, the question just remains as to how.
Everyone is elated with sports' return bringing some sort of normalcy to our world. We just have to realize it is all of our responsibility to continue on this path forward.
While the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services does not recommend contact sports, it understands that the choice is up to each of us to do it as safely as possible.
The new guidance from the Governor and MHSAA makes one thing clear. Masks at sports events are mandatory ... end of story.
So here I am, asking for your help to keep sports across the entire state alive by doing your part so all of our local athletes can continue to participate in the sports they love.
Life is starting to get back to normal. Let‘s keep it that way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.