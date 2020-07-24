I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I think a lot of people can see what I am about to say from a mile away.
I find it nearly impossible that sports — football in particular — have any chance of completing (or competing for that matter) this fall.
You can ask anyone, I am normally a very optimistic person. But its just getting hard to ignore the reality that is starting to take shape.
We are already seeing the early warning signs of what is to come over the next few months when it relates to sports — and no sport is safe.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association classified its sponsored sports into low-, mid- or high-risk categories but even the low-risk sports have already been impacted by COVID-19 since they returned to play.
Low-risk tennis? Novak Djokovic hosted a charity tournament that left him, his wife and several other players infected with COVID-19.
Baseball is going to be OK, right? We saw how quickly the coronavirus can spread throughout a clubhouse right in our own backyard when the Traverse City Northwoods League pod was paused for two weeks after only four days of competition. The Atlanta Braves had to nix both of their catchers from their lineup just hours before Opening Day because of symptoms — COVID-19 is already knocking on the doorstep.
The NBA is in a bubble, it will certainly finish. Let’s be honest, all it takes is one errant pin to burst a bubble.
And let’s not begin to think about how high school basketball may be affected if we continue on this upward trend.
“Mask up, we want college football,” I hear people clamor.
At this point it may be too late for that sentiment.
The Big Ten is supposed to play a conference-only schedule this fall. But what happens when a team needs to be put on two week quarantine in the middle of the season? Michigan State University’s football team was just put back on lockdown following several positive tests within the program. Ohio State shut down workouts weeks ago after a positive test.
Can we really make a season happen if entire teams are to be quarantined? These universities have already spent thousands of dollars to ensure the best practices are followed within their facilities, and they still can’t keep this pesky virus away.
Let’s rejoice on this opening weekend of sports. Baseball is back and I got to watch the Tigers play an actual game Friday. The NBA and NHL are not far behind and what a sight that will be for sore eyes.
And trust me, I want (and need) these sports to come back just as much as anyone else. It’s just getting harder and harder to keep denying what I have begun to consider inevitable.
