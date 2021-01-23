You've probably heard it time and time again, especially when the latter stages of the football season come around.
Northern Michigan football teams can’t hang with downstate foes.
Traverse City St. Francis and Cadillac made the trip to Ford Field for the state finals this weekend and of course the questions from downstate reporters and fans came flooding in.
What does this say about the football up north? Did you guys think you would be able to keep up with your style of play? Is this a fluke that five 11-player football teams from north of Cadillac are in the state semifinals? Can northern athletes compete with kids from south of Lansing?
And of course, the know-it-all parents on Facebook asking how someone like Brady Rose from Muskegon Mona Shores could possibly be considered Mr. Football playing outside of the Detroit area.
The answers always seem the same, and recently, the results. But the notion that the athletes are in any way inferior is sham.
Take Aidan Schmuckal from the Gladiators for example. Facing off with Cam Orr, who is headed to Ferris State as a defensive end, Schmuckal dominated the second half of the Division 7 final.
Rose and Josh Burnham went toe-to-toe in all statistical categories and had a fight for the ages in the Division 2 semifinals. Burnham has to be in the conversation next year for player of the year honors, to us in northern Michigan that's a no-brainer.
But Burnham’s chances may come because of the type offense Traverse City Central runs. A spread variant that was quick, explosive and led them at nearly 50 points per game.
There are absolutely stellar athletes in our area, but they are being done a disservice by the overwhelming majority’s style of play.
The rest of northern Michigan is starting to fall well behind the curve with its "three yards and a cloud of dust" mentality that has been left behind in almost every level of football since the dawn of the new millennia.
We haven’t seen a state champion from our coverage area since TCSF went back-to-back in 2008-09 and it's starting to look like something else is needed to make that happen again.
It was glaringly obvious in the D7 title game that TCSF began their 28-point second half comeback once the passing game started to work. Charlie Peterson began to find receivers down field after throwing two first half interceptions and the Glads came storming back.
Teams winning titles in 2021 are throwing the ball when they want to, not just when they have to.
Cadillac’s defense did an admirable job against Detroit Country Day Friday night, but the Yellowjacket‘s victory came solely because they were able to convert long third downs with crisp passing plays and players in space.
The Vikings only threw the ball four times, completing zero, and only did it when every person in Ford Field knew it was coming.
This is the trend in northern Michigan that needs to change. Teams need to start working a real passing attack into their game plans and begin that work in the offseason.
Time and time again people will say northern Michigan teams can’t compete. It has nothing to do with the athletes and everything to do with the schemes.
If you know how TCSF or Cadillac run, it was tough to see a way for either team to win midway through the third quarter of their respective games purely because the offenses do not move fast enough.
New Lothrop possessed the ball for less than six minutes in the first half against TCSF and put 35 points on the board. The Glads, on the other hand, ran 41 plays in 21 minutes and had seven points to show for it.
The broadcasters on Fox Sports Detroit used the excuse that it snows too much up north to throw the football. Malarkey. The conversations over and over this January resulted in players telling us they were excited to play in the snow for the first time.
It’s time to get serious about throwing the football.
Teams surrounding Traverse City also need to focus more on having a dedicated kicking game. All too often you see teams losing out on pivotal points in the red zone because they don’t have faith in a kicker.
The Cadillac defense stuffed Country Day twice inside the red zone, but it had no problem walking off the field with three points and a smile on their faces.
The style of play and play calling needs a revamp in our area if anyone wants to bring home championship hardware in today’s football landscape. There are plenty of examples why, and each of them came home with a title this weekend.