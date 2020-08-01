I am dumbfounded by what I have seen on Twitter this week.
“Sports writers and journalists are completely rooting for the coronavirus to shut down sports and the economy again,” said some witless Twitter user on Tuesday.
Such a vacant accusation sent me into a tailspin filled with anger, disgust and confusion over the lack of intuition shared by the collective internet.
Does anyone seriously think I — a full-time sports writer who has had about six chances to write about anything close to sports since March 13 — want high school sports, college sports or professional sports to spend one more day out of competition?
Absolutely not. How is this even a question?
I see so many people asking why sports writers are being “negative” and keep “fear mongering.”
What we are doing is telling you the truth. Just because no one wants to hear it, doesn’t make it any less of the truth.
We are the ones who are speaking with state athletic associations and college conferences. We are the ones hearing straight from the health departments that this isn’t getting any better any time soon. We are the people who get paid to find out what is going on behind the scenes.
Trust me, I was in denial for months during this pandemic. Every day I told myself we were moving forward, sports would be back in no time and everything will be OK.
This is simply not the case any longer and people who continue the think that way are only setting us back at this point.
No one, and no sport, is safe from COVID-19 without the right precautions. And even then we still see full teams and groups of players and staffers become infected.
Look at the examples and obvious parallels between all levels of sport.
High school football in Michigan has already seen its fair share of teams shut down summer workouts because a player became infected.
Michigan State University’s entire football program is on a two-week quarantine after 16 people tested positive. Ohio State University shut down workouts weeks ago across many of its fall sports.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters had to shut down an entire team inside of their “bubble” after only three days of competition.
The ripple effect of canceled or postponed games in Major League Baseball is already raising questions from its own commissioner. Remember when we were told baseball is a low-risk sport? Tell that to the Miami Marlins or St. Louis Cardinals -- COVID-19 is running rampant through their clubhouses as you read this after less than a week of games.
There are dozens of these examples across any sport you can imagine.
Do you see a pattern here? A rushed return to sports and the same result -- a boat load of positive tests among some of the healthiest and lowest-risk individuals in the world. If high performance athletes still are being sidelined by COVID-19, what makes anyone think they don’t have a serious chance of being infected?
Do we think any level of “high-risk” football is going to make it through the end of the season without a serious health threat to everyone involved? No way. Let’s not even discuss the ethical dilemma of basically forcing college athletes to take the field, whether they feel safe or not.
What I am doing here is telling you the blunt, honest truth that I have come to see in the past five months — sports should not be happening in America right now. It is not safe and it is not doing much good other than setting future seasons up for more logistical nightmares.
Once again, this is coming from someone who’s entire livelihood is based off of sports and their resumption. However, I have spent the past 140 days off of the sports beat — covering the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities — and that gives me even more reason to believe this fall sports season isn’t going to work out.
We still don’t have plans from most districts about whether kids will return to school in person, but we are supposed to think close contact sports will be anything but a coronavirus swapping grounds.
Even if college football starts, what happens when one team has to cancel two or three games in a 10-game conference-only season? How do we choose a champion or playoff field in any sport if some teams don’t get a chance to play their full slate of games?
The NBA and the NHL have done well so far. No positive tests have come out of either bubble in the days leading up to and after competition has resumed. I just hope it lasts.
The ”bubble” model seems to be the only thing that can work, but will it continue to?
The ripple effects of the decisions made to resume sports will continue to shape the sports landscape for the next couple of years. Let’s just pray that it’s not going to set us back even further than we already are now.
I promise you, I want sports back to normal more than anyone. Sports writers’ lives have been turned upside down the past several months. Does anyone think we aren’t the first people who need sports back in our lives? Get a grip on the grim reality of the situation, because we surely have.
