Today is the day.
The Lions have the No. 7 draft pick and how they use it will set the tone for the new front office.
Huge changes have already been made to the Lions roster since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took over.
Jared Goff replaces Matt Stafford. Kenny Golladay went to New York and the receiving core will look completely different next season with Goff under center.
The question is do the Lions value replacing a playmaker like Golladay immediately over possibly scooping more picks to bolster what was a franchise-worst defense under Matt Patricia.
There have been rumors of the Lions starting fresh with a new quarterback if someone like Justin Fields were available at No. 7, but I think they ride with Goff.
There could be a lot of potential interest for teams to trade for the Lions’ pick because Carolina just sent a quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater to Denver. Carolina has the No. 8 pick and should the cards fall that someone needs to move in front, the Lions may take it.
It would make sense to grab a few more picks and not rush the rebuild, but speculating on where those might be is pointless.
If the Lions are to retain the No. 7 pick there should be a couple of talented wide receivers to fill a hole in the offense — but there is also a chance they could get possibly the best defensive player in the draft.
The top six teams look to be leaning offensively and the Lions’ defense needs a new anchor to rely on.
The Lions should go with linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State.
There is a good chance they could achieve both of these goals by trading back and still getting Parsons, but should they be stuck where they are, they should take the versatile defender.
DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle from Alabama could be there for the Lions to take but to shoot for the stars so early in the rebuild would be pointless to me.
Perdiction: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State