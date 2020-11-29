While it pains to say it, Jim Harbaugh’s time as the University of Michigan’s head football coach is about to run out.
Five years ago the Wolverines pulled their “Michigan Man” from an NFL career, knowing he would restore glory to the football program. Harbaugh immediately became one of the highest-paid college coaches and raked in a generous $7.79 million per year, telling the fan base he wanted to be in Ann Arbor the rest of his days.
Along the way, we’ve heard him exclaim “Who’s got it better than us?” and draw headlines for his outlandish recruiting tactics (all while he still gets out-recruited by Ohio State). Taking teams across the globe and back, but there is one thing he hasn’t done ... win when it matters.
The sixth-year coach of the Wolverines produced a nice 49-22 overall record, but an abysmal mark against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State and 1-4 in bowl games. Saturday’s 27-17 loss to previously winless Penn State at home was the latest disappointment in what has been another season Harbaugh can’t find his quarterback.
Harbaugh is 1-5 in the Big House against MSU and OSU, with the lone 44-10 win coming against a Spartans team that had lost five straight games in 2019.
The Wolverines are winless at home so far in 2020, with only one chance against Maryland to avoid losing every home game in a season for the first time in school history.
That first rivalry game against the Spartans in Ann Arbor in 2015 set the tone for his tenure with Michigan.
Big games, big failures again and again. Did I mention Michigan is 1-4 in bowl games since 2015?
Now I have to put this as a disclaimer: I am a Michigan State alumni and wouldn’t mind Harbaugh sticking around for Mel Tucker to beat up on. Heck, after the Lions fired Matt Patricia Saturday, I’m pulling for them to take the latest NFL guy and try this all over again.
But jokes aside, Harbaugh was the only Power Five coach who entered this football season with less than two years left on his contract, and the university has not prioritized extending him just yet. That is some real writing on the wall.
If he was supposed to be the future, wouldn’t the Wolverines make sure their recruits knew that?
He’s been on the hot seat all season, but a lot of people who think he will get a pass on this season because of the pandemic. But losing to your rival at home a week after they lose to Rutgers? Needing three overtimes to beat Rutgers?
Falling to an 0-5 Penn State team without a visible effort just two weeks before they are supposed to meet Ohio State on the road? I’m not sure many Michigan fans are confident Harbaugh is the guy for them moving forward.
I know if it was my team and program, I would want more from the “quarterback whisperer” and “savior” that we all heard about years ago. His contract is good through the end of the 2021 season, but it shouldn’t surprise you if you don’t see those khakis on the Michigan sidelines before that.