I know it’s tough. Even the thought of Friday and Saturdays in the fall without football seems like a nightmare.
Well, that nightmare is a reality now as the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday that high school football in Michigan will be moved to the spring season.
This comes just four days after college football fans in the state were destroyed with the news of no Big Ten or Mid-American Conference football.
How many days until we see the National Football League follow in their footsteps? Will we?
I’m not here to speculate about whether football should or shouldn’t be played. We've done that in this newspaper and on "The Get Around" podcast for the past five months.
What I am here to do is remind you of what we still have, to show the positives in a negative situation.
Moderate-risk sports are still in the mix to start and be played on time. Soccer and volleyball have yet to get the ax and teams still report to practice on Monday. Heck, we still have the NBA, NHL and MLB to keep us busy.
Yes, there are questions surrounding the indoor availability for volleyball games and swimming meets. But we've seen in the first week of practices in northern Michigan that there are mitigation efforts that are working in these sports.
No fear, the low-risk sports like golf, cross country and tennis look like their seasons will remain intact. The general public has been golfing successfully since the beginning of May, and we know that student athletes can adhere to those guidelines.
The positive is the MHSAA didn’t pull the same stunt as the Big Ten conference, pulling all sponsored sports for the season regardless of risk level. They are taking the wait-and-see approach with the rest of these sports and that is the best we can ask for.
It may be tough not screaming in the fourth quarter under the Friday night lights, but maybe this is a chance for our other student-athletes to get more of the spotlight.
Soccer games can take the place of those Friday night quarrels and reinvigorate programs who have seen low attendance in years past. Volleyball games could very well be what precedes a school’s homecoming dance, instead of football.
There are plenty of reasons to be upset football won’t be played this fall, but think of the alternative. We could be back in a spot like we were in April ... in a sports wasteland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.