KENOSHA — After scoring 11 runs against Battle Creek (34-35) on Tuesday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters had a completely different game again Kenosha — despite putting up double-digit runs again.
After fighting and clawing for the win, Traverse City (43-26) scored four runs in the seventh to win a 10-7. The Spitters kept fighting for the lead all game after scoring the first run. Kenosha held the lead for most of the game.
Kenosha (33-35) took its first lead in the second inning after left fielder Zack Marriott grounded out to tie it in the first. In the following inning, Kenosha splashed three runs to take a 4-1 lead after an RBI single from catcher Colin Kalinowski followed by a few other runs.
Throughout the game, Traverse City had a tough time against pitcher Jackson Bahn — who started in the second inning. He made the Spitters struggle to get anything going. Through five, the righthander struck out one, allowed five hits, five runs (four earned).
Despite scoring five runs, many of the runs were difficult to put together. Traverse City first baseman Colin Summerhill extended his hitting streak to 11 games, which began July 29.
While Summerhill wasn’t the only player having an impact, lefthanded batter Evan Orzech finished the night with two hits and two RBI; one was for a single in the sixth to make the score 6-5, but the lead didn’t last long.
The Kingfish tied the Spitters 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI single from first basemen Brayden Gorecki with bases loaded. Gorecki finished the game with three hits and two RBI.
After Kenosha tied it, Traverse City exploded four runs in the seventh, making a Kenosha comeback highly unlikely thanks to solid relief pitching out of the Spitters’ bullpen.
Traverse City pushed the lead 10-6 after third baseman Glenn Miller had a two-run RBI single. With bases loaded a couple of batters later, Alec Atkinson was walked, to bring in Miller.
Atkinson finished the night going 3-for-3 with and three RBI.
Kenosha scored a run in the ninth with Zack Carinci’s RBI single with two outs making it 10-7, but with runners on first and second, pitcher Anthony Ramirez struck out Connor Hincks to close out the game.
Traverse City closes its regular-season road schedule in Kenosha on Thursday before heading to Turtle Creek Stadium for a two-game series with the Kokomo Jackrabbits (18-50) on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.