DETROIT — Although it was Traverse City St. Francis' Josiah Schaub and Kingsley's Kyan Fessenden and Gaylord's Brayden Gautrea and Petoskey's Trevor Swiss that left Ford Field and Detroit with a state championship trophy in tow, several other area wrestlers continued their action on the mat Saturday after suffering losses Friday.
Wrestlers who finished in the top eight of their respective weight brackets earned All-State accolades for their efforts. Saturday's semifinalists who fell short of state glory but earned runner-up honors were Kingsley's Gavyn Merchant (126 pounds) along with Gaylord’s Louden Stradling (144) and fellow Blue Devil Sunni LaFond in the girls finals of the 110-pound championship.
In the Division 1 boys consolation bracket, it was Traverse City West's Jon Palmer taking eighth place in the 138-pound weight class to earn All-State. Although Traverse City Central's Remy Soper (215) and Grady Rousse (132) wrestled at the state finals, they did not reach the top eight.
In Division 2 consolation, Gaylord's Ty Bensinger (190) and Jaron Bensinger (106) also advanced to the state semifinals but fell short of the finals. Ty won his match to take third place, but Jaron fell short to take fourth. They both were named All-State.
Those falling short of All-State honors included Gaylord's Zane Willobee (157), Riley Hush (215) and Caiden Sides (285); Cadillac's Maveric Hoffert (126); Petoskey's Robert Patrick (132) and Brendan Swiss (144).
In Division 3 consolation, Grayling's Logan Malonen, after falling short in the state semifinals, took third place and won the consolation bracket at 285 pounds. Kingsley's Sam Goethals also took home All-State honors with a sixth-place finish in the 190-pound bracket.
Those state qualifiers outside of the top eight were Kingsley's Caleb Bott (165), Max Geothals (175), Raymond VanDyke (285), Jon Pearson (132), Cameron Dundas (132), Isaac Grahn (138) and Justin Grahn (144).
In Division 4 consolation, Charlevoix's Brady Jess (175) made it to the semifinals Friday but couldn't make the championship match. Jess won the consolation bracket and took third place via a 4-3 decision. Fellow Rayder Trevor Streeter took third in the 215-pound bracket, winning via a 5-1 decision.
Others earning All-State accolades were Traverse City St. Francis's Tyler Sheeran (sixth, 113); Benzie Central's Landen Pangborn (seventh, 132), Jacob Gillison (seventh, 138) and Michael Pfieffer (eighth, 175), Charlevoix's Landon Swanson (fifth, 190)
Those falling short included Traverse City St. Francis' Ethan Morgan (285); Benzie Central's Dalton Geetings (150), Cael Katt (165), Dayne Gillison (106) and Owen Cruden (144).
In the girls championship consolation brackets, Traverse City West's Anna Beers won her seventh-place match at 115 pounds to take home All-State accolades. Also earning All-State honors at 115 pounds was Frankfort's Isabella Crompton, who had to retire from a previous match because of injury but won that match because of her competitor performing an illegal move.
Manton's Makayla Gowell was All-State with a fifth-place finish in the 170-pound bracket. Benzie Central's Cambrie Lawrence grabbed seventh place at 125 pounds.
Qualifiers falling short of All-State honors included Traverse City West's Abbey Dahl (235); Manistee's Ava Pike (100); Manton's Summer Cook (100), Colton (105) and Kennedi Wahmhoff (130); Mancelona's Abbi Wildfong (105); Grayling's Mandy Andrews (120); and Lake City's Colette Emery-Nickerson.
