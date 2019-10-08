soc web pic

PREP SOCCER

State rankings

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Okemos

2. Troy Athens

3. Novi

4. Ann Arbor Skyline

5. Rockford

6. Brighton

7. Detroit Catholic Central

8. Berkley

9. Troy

10. Rochester

11. Caledonia

12. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

13. Saline

14. Livonia Stevenson

15. Holt

DIVISION 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Marshall

4. Mattawan

5. Byron Center

6. East Lansing

7. St. Joseph

8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

9. Detroit Country Day

10. DeWitt

11. Linden

12. Parma Western

13. Spring Lake

14. Grand Rapids Christian

15. Gaylord

DIVISION 3

1. Holland Christian

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Grosse Ile

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Williamston

6. Wyoming Lee

7. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

8. Macomb Lutheran North

9. Hanover-Horton

10. Leslie

11. Lansing Catholic

12. Fennville

13. Imlay City

14. Boyne City

15. Elk Rapids

DIVISION 4

1. Grandville Calvin Christian

2. Grosse Pointe Liggett

3. North Muskegon

4. Muskegon WMC

5. Dansville

6. Leland

7. Kalamazoo Hackett

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Hillsdale Academy

10. Royal Oak Shrine

11. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

12. Genesee Christian

13. Wyoming Potter's House

14. Hartford

15. Midland Calvary Baptist

Tags

Recommended for you