PREP SOCCER
State rankings
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Okemos
2. Troy Athens
3. Novi
4. Ann Arbor Skyline
5. Rockford
6. Brighton
7. Detroit Catholic Central
8. Berkley
9. Troy
10. Rochester
11. Caledonia
12. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
13. Saline
14. Livonia Stevenson
15. Holt
DIVISION 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Marshall
4. Mattawan
5. Byron Center
6. East Lansing
7. St. Joseph
8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
9. Detroit Country Day
10. DeWitt
11. Linden
12. Parma Western
13. Spring Lake
14. Grand Rapids Christian
15. Gaylord
DIVISION 3
1. Holland Christian
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Grosse Ile
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Williamston
6. Wyoming Lee
7. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
8. Macomb Lutheran North
9. Hanover-Horton
10. Leslie
11. Lansing Catholic
12. Fennville
13. Imlay City
14. Boyne City
15. Elk Rapids
DIVISION 4
1. Grandville Calvin Christian
2. Grosse Pointe Liggett
3. North Muskegon
4. Muskegon WMC
5. Dansville
6. Leland
7. Kalamazoo Hackett
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Hillsdale Academy
10. Royal Oak Shrine
11. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
12. Genesee Christian
13. Wyoming Potter's House
14. Hartford
15. Midland Calvary Baptist
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.