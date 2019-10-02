PREP GOLF
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Northville
2. Plymouth
3. Brighton
4. Grosse Pointe South
5. Bloomfield Hills
6. Rochester Adams
7. Ann Arbor Pioneer
8. Grand Blanc
9. Traverse City West
10. Utica Eisenhower
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Groves
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. South Lyon
6. DeWitt
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8. Petoskey
9. St. Joseph
10. Pinckney
DIVISION 3
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Marshall
4. Detroit Country Day
5. Dearborn Divine Child
6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
7. Spring Lake
8. Big Rapids
9. Pontiac Notre Dame
10. Whitehall
DIVISION 4
1. Harbor Springs
2. Shepherd
3. North Muskegon
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe
6. Frankenmuth
7. East Jackson
8. Lansing Catholic
9. Jackson Lumen Christi
10. Montague
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.