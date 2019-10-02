golf logo web only

PREP GOLF

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Northville

2. Plymouth

3. Brighton

4. Grosse Pointe South

5. Bloomfield Hills

6. Rochester Adams

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer

8. Grand Blanc

9. Traverse City West

10. Utica Eisenhower

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Birmingham Groves

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. South Lyon

6. DeWitt

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. Petoskey

9. St. Joseph

10. Pinckney

DIVISION 3

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Marshall

4. Detroit Country Day

5. Dearborn Divine Child

6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

7. Spring Lake

8. Big Rapids

9. Pontiac Notre Dame

10. Whitehall

DIVISION 4

1. Harbor Springs

2. Shepherd

3. North Muskegon

4. Kalamazoo Hackett

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe

6. Frankenmuth

7. East Jackson

8. Lansing Catholic

9. Jackson Lumen Christi

10. Montague

