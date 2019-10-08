vball web pic

PREP VOLLEYBALL

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Hudsonville

3. Lowell

4. Mattawan

5. Bloomfield Hills Marian

6. Clarkston

7. Byron Center

8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

9. Grand Haven

10. Ann Arbor Skyline

Honorable mention: Grandville, Novi, Saline, Lake Orion, Northville, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Bloomfield Hills.

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Hamilton

3. Coopersville

4. Lake Odessa Lakewood

5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

6. Parma Western

7. Detroit Country Day

8. Ida

9. Kingsley

10. Holland Christian

Honorable mention: Corunna, Niles, Onsted, Whitehall, Cadillac, Edwardsburg.

DIVISION 3

1. Schoolcraft

2. Monroe St. Mary

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Muskegon WMC

5. Centreville

6. Bronson

7. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep

8. Beaverton

9. Morley-Stanwood

10. Bridgman

Honorable mention: Beal City, Hanover-Horton, Harbor Beach, Manistique, Pewamo-Westphalia, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Traverse City St. Francis.

DIVISION 4

1. Southfield Christian

2. Mendon

3. Battle Creek St. Philip

4. Camden-Frontier

5. Leland

6. Merrill

7. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Plymouth Christian Academy

10. Rudyard

Honorable mention: Lansing Christian, Traverse City Christian.

