PREP VOLLEYBALL
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Hudsonville
3. Lowell
4. Mattawan
5. Bloomfield Hills Marian
6. Clarkston
7. Byron Center
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
9. Grand Haven
10. Ann Arbor Skyline
Honorable mention: Grandville, Novi, Saline, Lake Orion, Northville, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Bloomfield Hills.
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Hamilton
3. Coopersville
4. Lake Odessa Lakewood
5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
6. Parma Western
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Ida
9. Kingsley
10. Holland Christian
Honorable mention: Corunna, Niles, Onsted, Whitehall, Cadillac, Edwardsburg.
DIVISION 3
1. Schoolcraft
2. Monroe St. Mary
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Muskegon WMC
5. Centreville
6. Bronson
7. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep
8. Beaverton
9. Morley-Stanwood
10. Bridgman
Honorable mention: Beal City, Hanover-Horton, Harbor Beach, Manistique, Pewamo-Westphalia, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Traverse City St. Francis.
DIVISION 4
1. Southfield Christian
2. Mendon
3. Battle Creek St. Philip
4. Camden-Frontier
5. Leland
6. Merrill
7. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Plymouth Christian Academy
10. Rudyard
Honorable mention: Lansing Christian, Traverse City Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.