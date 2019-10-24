Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Week 9 Rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Mercy
2. Lowell
3. Hudsonville
4. Mattawan
5. Marian
6. Clarkston
7. Byron Center
8. Stoney Creek
9. Grand Haven
10. Skyline
H.M. Novi, Saline, Lake Orion, Bloomfield Hills, Forest Hills Central
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Coopersville
3. Hamilton
4. Lakewood
5. Notre Dame Prep
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Parma Western
8. Ida
9. Kingsley
10. Holland Christian
H.M. Corunna, Marshall, Onsted, Montague, Cadillac, Edwardsburg
DIVISION 3
1. Schoolcraft 30-2-1
2. St. Mary Catholic Central 28-0
3. Kalamazoo Christian 43-2-3
4. Western Michigan Christian 27-9-3
5. Bronson 35-7-2
6. Centreville 24-5-2
7. Charyl Stockwell 21-4
8. Beaverton 28-1-1
9. Morley-Stanwood 24-6-1
10. Valley Lutheran 27-3-5
H.M. Beal City, Hanover-Horton, Harbor Beach, Manistique, Pewamo-Westphalia, Bridgman, Traverse City St. Francis
DIVISION 4
1. Southfield Christian 14-4-1
2. St. Philip 31-6
3. Mendon 23-6-6
4. Camden Frontier 19-5-2
5. Leland 25-12-3
6. Merrill 32-5
7. Oakland Christian 13-8-2
8. Lenawee Christian 24-8
9. Plymouth Christian Academy 10-14
10. Rudyard 20-3-3
