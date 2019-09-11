PREP VOLLEYBALL
State Rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Mattawan
3. Hudsonville
4. Lowell
5. Bloomfield Hills Marian
6. Grand Haven
7. Ann Arbor Skyline
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
9. Saline
10. Novi
Honorable mention: Lake Orion, Northville, Clarkston, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Oxford, Byron Center, Jenison, Holland West Ottawa.
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Lake Odessa Lakewood
3. Hamilton
4. Coopersville
5. Detroit Country Day
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
7. Parma Western
8. Corunna
9. Cadillac
10. Niles
Honorable mention: North Branch, Marshall, Whitehall, Ida, Warren Regina.
DIVISION 3
1. Monroe St. Mary
2. Schoolcraft
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Bronson
5. Muskegon WMC
6. Centreville
7. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep
8. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
9. Morley Stanwood
10. North Muskegon
Honorable mention: Beal City, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Manchester, Manistique, Pewamo-Westphalia, Traverse City St. Francis.
DIVISION 4
1. Southfield Christian
2. Battle Creek St. Philip
3. Leland
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Mendon
6. Camden-Frontier
7. Merrill
8. Rudyard
9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian
Honorable mention: Bellaire, Hillsdale Academy, Lansing Christian, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.