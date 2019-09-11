vball pic

PREP VOLLEYBALL

State Rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Mattawan

3. Hudsonville

4. Lowell

5. Bloomfield Hills Marian

6. Grand Haven

7. Ann Arbor Skyline

8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

9. Saline

10. Novi

Honorable mention: Lake Orion, Northville, Clarkston, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Oxford, Byron Center, Jenison, Holland West Ottawa.

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Lake Odessa Lakewood

3. Hamilton

4. Coopersville

5. Detroit Country Day

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

7. Parma Western

8. Corunna

9. Cadillac

10. Niles

Honorable mention: North Branch, Marshall, Whitehall, Ida, Warren Regina.

DIVISION 3

1. Monroe St. Mary

2. Schoolcraft

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Bronson

5. Muskegon WMC

6. Centreville

7. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep

8. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

9. Morley Stanwood

10. North Muskegon

Honorable mention: Beal City, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Manchester, Manistique, Pewamo-Westphalia, Traverse City St. Francis.

DIVISION 4

1. Southfield Christian

2. Battle Creek St. Philip

3. Leland

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Mendon

6. Camden-Frontier

7. Merrill

8. Rudyard

9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian

Honorable mention: Bellaire, Hillsdale Academy, Lansing Christian, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes.

