PREP TENNIS
State Rankings
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Northville
3. Troy
4. Ann Arbor Huron
5. Birmingham Brother Rice
6. Okemos
7. Bloomfield Hills
8. Clarkston
9. Detroit Catholic Central
10. Grosse Pointe South
11. Novi
12. Troy Athens
DIVISION 2
1. Birmingham Seaholm
2. Birmingham Groves
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Detroit Jesuit
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Midland Dow
7. Mattawan
8. Portage Northern
9. Battle Creek Lakeview
10. Traverse City Central
11. Byron Center
12. Grosse Pointe North
DIVISION 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. East Grand Rapids
5. St. Clair
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Chelsea
8. St. Joseph
9. Petoskey
10. Parma Western
11. Zeeland East
12. Haslett
DIVISION 4
1. Allegan
2. Grosse Pointe Liggett
3. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. West Bloomfield Frankel Academy
6. Kalamazoo Hackett
7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe
8. Ludington
9. Traverse City St. Francis
10. Williamston
11. Whitehall
12. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.