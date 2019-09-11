tennis pic

PREP TENNIS

State Rankings

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Northville

3. Troy

4. Ann Arbor Huron

5. Birmingham Brother Rice

6. Okemos

7. Bloomfield Hills

8. Clarkston

9. Detroit Catholic Central

10. Grosse Pointe South

11. Novi

12. Troy Athens

DIVISION 2

1. Birmingham Seaholm

2. Birmingham Groves

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Detroit Jesuit

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Midland Dow

7. Mattawan

8. Portage Northern

9. Battle Creek Lakeview

10. Traverse City Central

11. Byron Center

12. Grosse Pointe North

DIVISION 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3. Detroit Country Day

4. East Grand Rapids

5. St. Clair

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Chelsea

8. St. Joseph

9. Petoskey

10. Parma Western

11. Zeeland East

12. Haslett

DIVISION 4

1. Allegan

2. Grosse Pointe Liggett

3. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. West Bloomfield Frankel Academy

6. Kalamazoo Hackett

7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe

8. Ludington

9. Traverse City St. Francis

10. Williamston

11. Whitehall

12. Hudsonville Unity Christian

