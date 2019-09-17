PREP VOLLEYBALL
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Hudsonville
3. Lowell
4. Bloomfield Hills Marian
5. Mattawan
6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
7. Byron Center
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Grand Haven
10. Clarkston
Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, Grandville, Novi, Saline, Oxford, Lake Orion, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central.
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Hamilton
3. Lake Odessa Lakewood
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Coopersville
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Parma Western
8. Ida
9. Cadillac
10. Edwardsburg
Honorable mention: North Branch, Corunna, Onsted, Niles, Lansing Catholic, Holland Christian, Kingsley, Whitehall.
DIVISION 3
1. Schoolcraft
2. Monroe St. Mary
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Centreville
5. Bronson
6. Muskegon WMC
7. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep
8. Beaverton
9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
10. Vandercook Lake
Honorable mention: Beal City, Manistique, Morley Stanwood, Pewamo-Westphalia.
DIVISION 4
1. Southfield Christian
2. Battle Creek St. Philip
3. Mendon
4. Camden-Frontier
5. Merrill
6. Leland
7. Rudyard
8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
9. Adrian Lenawee Christian
10. Traverse City Christian
Honorable mention: Bellaire, Lansing Christian, Plymouth Christian Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.