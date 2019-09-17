vb logo web

PREP VOLLEYBALL

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Hudsonville

3. Lowell

4. Bloomfield Hills Marian

5. Mattawan

6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

7. Byron Center

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Grand Haven

10. Clarkston

Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, Grandville, Novi, Saline, Oxford, Lake Orion, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central.

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Hamilton

3. Lake Odessa Lakewood

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

5. Coopersville

6. Detroit Country Day

7. Parma Western

8. Ida

9. Cadillac

10. Edwardsburg

Honorable mention: North Branch, Corunna, Onsted, Niles, Lansing Catholic, Holland Christian, Kingsley, Whitehall.

DIVISION 3

1. Schoolcraft

2. Monroe St. Mary

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Centreville

5. Bronson

6. Muskegon WMC

7. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep

8. Beaverton

9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

10. Vandercook Lake

Honorable mention: Beal City, Manistique, Morley Stanwood, Pewamo-Westphalia.

DIVISION 4

1. Southfield Christian

2. Battle Creek St. Philip

3. Mendon

4. Camden-Frontier

5. Merrill

6. Leland

7. Rudyard

8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

9. Adrian Lenawee Christian

10. Traverse City Christian

Honorable mention: Bellaire, Lansing Christian, Plymouth Christian Academy.

