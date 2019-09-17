soc logo

PREP SOCCER

State rankings

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Troy Athens

2. Okemos

3. Detroit Catholic Central

4. Novi

5. Midland Dow

6. Rockford

7. Brighton

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Livonia Stevenson

10. Berkley

11. Bloomfield Hills

12. Caledonia

13. Detroit Jesuit

14. Birmingham Seaholm

15. Grosse Pointe South

DIVISION 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. East Lansing

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Mattawan

5. St. Joseph

6. Detroit Country Day

7. DeWitt

8. Byron Center

9. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

10. Spring Lake

11. Marshall

12. Grand Rapids Christian

13. Gaylord

14. Alpena

15. Coldwater

DIVISION 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Holland Christian

3. Lansing Catholic

4. Wyoming Lee

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grosse Ile

7. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

8. Williamston

9. Macomb Lutheran North

10. Monroe St. Mary

11. Hanover-Horton

12. Gladwin

13. Hemlock

14. Dowagiac

15. Elk Rapids

DIVISION 4

1. Grosse Pointe Liggett

2. Muskegon WMC

3. Grandville Calvin Christian

4. Kalamazoo Hackett

5. Dansville

6. North Muskegon

7. Leland

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

10. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

11. Hillsdale Academy

12. Riverview Gabriel Richard

13. Genesee Christian

14. Lutheran Westland

15. Midland Calvary Baptist

