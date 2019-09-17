PREP SOCCER
State rankings
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Troy Athens
2. Okemos
3. Detroit Catholic Central
4. Novi
5. Midland Dow
6. Rockford
7. Brighton
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Livonia Stevenson
10. Berkley
11. Bloomfield Hills
12. Caledonia
13. Detroit Jesuit
14. Birmingham Seaholm
15. Grosse Pointe South
DIVISION 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. East Lansing
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Mattawan
5. St. Joseph
6. Detroit Country Day
7. DeWitt
8. Byron Center
9. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
10. Spring Lake
11. Marshall
12. Grand Rapids Christian
13. Gaylord
14. Alpena
15. Coldwater
DIVISION 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Holland Christian
3. Lansing Catholic
4. Wyoming Lee
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Grosse Ile
7. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
8. Williamston
9. Macomb Lutheran North
10. Monroe St. Mary
11. Hanover-Horton
12. Gladwin
13. Hemlock
14. Dowagiac
15. Elk Rapids
DIVISION 4
1. Grosse Pointe Liggett
2. Muskegon WMC
3. Grandville Calvin Christian
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Dansville
6. North Muskegon
7. Leland
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
10. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
11. Hillsdale Academy
12. Riverview Gabriel Richard
13. Genesee Christian
14. Lutheran Westland
15. Midland Calvary Baptist
