State Rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Northville

2. Plymouth

3. Brighton

4. Okemos

5. Bloomfield Hills

6. Rochester Adams

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer

8. Grand Blanc

9. Hartland

10. Utica Eisenhower

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. DeWitt

3. East Lansing

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. South Lyon

6. Birmingham Groves

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

9. St. Joseph

10. Petoskey

DIVISION 3

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Marshall

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. Big Rapids

7. Spring Lake

8. Grosse Ile

9. Goodrich

DIVISION 4

1. Harbor Springs

2. Shepherd

3. North Muskegon

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

6. Frankenmuth

7. East Jackson

8. Lansing Catholic

9. Jackson Lumen Christi

10. Traverse City St. Francis

