PREP TENNIS
State rankings
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Huron
2. Troy
3. Northville
4. Ann Arbor Pioneer
5. Birmingham Brother Rice
6. Okemos
7. Bloomfield Hills
8. Grosse Pointe South
9. Novi
10. Hudsonville
DIVISION 2
1. Birmingham Seaholm
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Detroit U-D Jesuit
4. Birmingham Groves
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Midland Dow
7. Portage Northern
8. Mattawan
9. Battle Creek Lakeview
10. Portage Central
DIVISION 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. East Grand Rapids
5. St. Clair
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Haslett
9. Parma Western
10-T. Chelsea
10-T. Petoskey
DIVISION 4
1. Allegan
2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
3. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy
6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
7. Grandville Calvin Christian
8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
9. Ludington
10-T. Traverse City St. Francis
10-T. Williamston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.